Officials tout value of apartment living

The expansion of age-restricted apartment-style living in The Villages got an important government greenlight Monday, a move that planners say will help revitalize the area north of State Road 44. Special Master Zachary Broome approved applications to bring the living option to the site of the former Hacienda Hills Country Club, Lake Sumter Landing and other locations under consideration in the northern end of The Villages in Sumter County. The applications now go to the Sumter County Commission for a public hearing
Oct. 12 and a final vote Oct. 27. Sumter officials already have approved about 2,000 apartment homes in the past two years in areas outside of The Villages, citing a 2018 market analysis of living needs for the regions’s growing workforce.
Diversifying living options for retirees in The Villages who power the county’s economy also is important, said Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director.
“Being close to the town centers, like The Lofts at Brownwood, is very attractive,” Calascione said. “What we’re seeing are empty nesters who want that lifestyle close to retail, restaurants and other amenities.”
At Monday’s meeting, Villages Vice President Marty Dzuro outlined plans for new features that would accompany apartment homes at the site of the former Hacienda Hills Country Club.
“It’s going to allow us to provide modern amenities like a resort-style pool, sports courts, walking trails and a new restaurant available to all residents,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for The Villages to make sure we’re supporting The Villages lifestyle.”
The championship golf course at Hacienda will remain.
About 130 people attended the meeting about Sumter County sites, and presenters were often loudly interrupted by shouting and catcalls.
The plans for the Hacienda Hills site join the creation of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, the renovation of the Rialto Theater, upgrades to Orange Blossom Gardens and a proposal for a few apartment homes in some existing second-story buildings as a push to “further animate the Spanish Springs downtown,” said Ryan McCabe, assistant director of operations for The Villages.
“Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” McCabe said. “The presence of resident living right there would certainly be a plus for the restaurants and shop owners who do such a great job serving our community. We are committed to keeping Spanish Springs and all of our town centers active areas that serve as focal points for residents.”
The Lady Lake Commission is expected to vote on the plan for Spanish Springs apartment living on Oct. 19 after a public hearing on Oct. 5.
During the Lady Lake Commission’s meeting on Monday, Commissioner Paul Hannan decried last week’s vote against The Villages’ Spanish Springs proposal by the town’s planning and zoning board as a “total embarrassment.”
He suggested the board, a volunteer advisory committee to the commission, be disbanded for its inability to ensure that presenters were treated respectfully by unruly audience members.
Also on Monday, Thad Carroll, Lady Lake’s growth management director, said diversifying living options benefits residents.
“With age-restricted apartments, you have people who are looking for different options so they can downsize without having to leave the area they love,” Carroll said. “You wouldn’t have developers committing to these projects if the demand wasn’t there to begin with.”
McCabe agreed that the idea of apartment-style living at town squares comes from resident input. He noted that about 80% of leases signed so far at The Lofts at Brownwood have come from Villages homeowners.
Apartment-style living offers an opportunity to continue enjoying The Villages with a more carefree home life, McCabe said.
“We’ve always had residents who love the lifestyle of the community and want a maintenance-free living option,” he said. “This allows a Villager to remain in their adopted hometown while staying close to friends and activities they enjoy.”
Residents transitioning to apartment-style living in The Villages participate in the amenity fees and privileges they previously enjoyed throughout the community.
McCabe added that any future sites for apartment living in The Villages will preserve the character of existing neighborhoods.
“It will be a great fit for that location, very Villages-esque in its look and feel, while creating an additional way for retirees to enjoy America’s Friendliest Hometown,” he said.
The applications show a commitment to adding value to the northern end of the community while the southern region continues to expand, he said.
“In recent years, we’ve seen beautiful new homes being built in the Historic District of The Villages, we’ve seen The Sharon come to life, and now we’re excited about a future Spanish Springs being renewed and continuing to be a vital, fun town center for our residents to enjoy,” he said.
Speciality Editor David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
Speciality Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
