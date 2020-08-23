Officials ramping up for general election

It’s been a busy time in politics.
It’s not about to get any quieter.
The Democratic National Convention ended Thursday with Joe Biden formally accepting the Democratic nomination on his third presidential run. California Sen. Kamala Harris accepted her vice presidential nomination during the convention, making history as the first Black woman, and first person of Asian descent, to do so on a major party ticket.
President Donald Trump will get his chance to formally accept his nomination soon — he plans to do so from the White House — as the Republican National Convention begins Monday.
Meanwhile, Florida’s Aug. 18 primary experienced turnout not seen in 18 years, and the general election is just on the horizon.
The August primary, with about 28% registered voter turnout, marked the highest turnout a Florida primary has had since 2002, according to data from the Florida Division of Elections. About 60% of votes were cast using vote-by-mail ballots.
To put that into perspective, vote-by-mail ballots made up only about 43% of votes cast statewide in the 2016 primary and 38% in the 2018 primary. In the tri-county area, vote-by-mail made up about 53% of all ballots, compared to about 32% in the 2016 primary and about 27% in 2018.
There were a large number of contested races this year, said Bruce Anderson, political science professor at Florida Southern College, which adds a lot of local context to the overall turnout.
“But you can’t deny the fact that you’ve got about 20 points over what you would normally have in terms of mail-in voting,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he thinks that, with the mask ordinances and similar issues, the pandemic has raised awareness of the importance of local races, demonstrated by the state’s turnout.
“It’s not very high, but it’s points above what’s it’s been in the past, and turnout in the primary like that may foreshadow turnout in November,” he said.
Tuesday’s election didn’t generate the negative headlines seen in some other states who have held primaries while fighting COVID-19 this year. Locally, Lake, Marion and Sumter supervisors of elections all reported overall smooth days.
Sumter County had the No. 9 highest percentage of registered voter turnout in the state. Sumter Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen is predicting a high general election turnout as well, saying he hopes people will be more comfortable voting with a lot of the things they’ve put in place because of COVID-19.
For Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox, the only thing a little out of the norm was the high number of people dropping off vote-by-mail ballots at his office on Election Day. Normally about 20 to 30 people do so, but this time it was 300 to 400.
It really didn’t slow them down, he said, but the drop box was busier than normal.
Florida allows voters to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at secure drop boxes located at places such as supervisor of elections offices and early voting sites. Wilcox said drop boxes were in the rooms where early voting took place, but he’s considering moving them outside the room and assigning a specific person to each one for voters who need assistance.
And the future is on supervisors’ minds. On Friday, Sumter County had just wrapped up all of the vote-by-mail cure affidavits, and the office will start designing the general election ballots Monday. Keen figures he’ll catch a breath around Nov. 10.
In Lake County, the canvassing board was still meeting to tidy up the paperwork on the primary, but steps also are being taken to make sure everything is resupplied for the general election. Staff will also have to be retrained.
“An election is an election,” said Lake Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays. “No two elections are alike, but there are certain fundamental processes and supplies that have to be in place.”
Tasks at the Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office included cleaning up voting booths, as well as something else — fielding quite a few vote-by-mail requests, these for November.
Associate Managing Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.