Officials move quickly to feed manatees

Federal and state wildlife officials are racing to rescue manatees from starvation, and avoid a repeat of 2021. A total of 1,101 manatees died last year in Florida’s waters — 476 more than the five-year mortality average. The unusually high death count was the result of nutrient pollution in the water, which made manatees’ natural food source, seagrasses, scarce. Now, the future of Florida’s manatees may depend on supplemental feeding. Efforts are underway statewide to rehabilitate starving manatees, using hydroponically-grown lettuce. The action from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is designed to support the survival of one of Florida’s most iconic and most imperiled wildlife species. As a novel approach for the species, it has its pros and cons.
Pro: The feedings intend to prevent another above-normal population decline.
Supplemental feedings are a tool that’s being used to prevent last year’s unusually high number of manatee deaths from repeating in 2022, said Patrick Rose, executive director of the Save the Manatee Club. The nonprofit group promotes manatee protection and conservation efforts. Rose remains concerned about a sharp decline in the amount of seagrasses in the water, particularly in the Indian River Lagoon. The manatees are dying because their natural food source is disappearing. “The really troubling part is, it could start all over again,” Rose said. “The number of manatees that died from starvation or malnutrition is not fixed. It all goes back to the nutrient loading in the Indian River Lagoon, and it shaded out the seagrasses.”
Pro: Feeding stations are designed to avoid manatees associating humans with food.
Wildlife officials have deployed the feeding stations at a power plant discharge area at Florida Power and Light’s Clean Energy Center in Brevard County. They’re designed to prevent the lettuce from floating into the ocean, and to give manatees access to food without a human present to give it to them. Staff and equipment are stationed at the feeding areas to respond to any manatee emergencies, said Thomas Reinert, regional director for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s South Region. The area around the feeding stations is a no entry zone. In a no entry zone, also called a manatee sanctuary, all water recreation activities like boating and swimming are prohibited to protect manatees from harassment, injury and death, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Pro: Federal and state officials envision supplemental feedings as a short-term solution.
The feedings taking place now are limited and small-scale, according to FWC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The feedings are designed to help reduce the number of Floridian manatees in need of rescue, as well as the burden on critical care facilities for wildlife rehabilitation.
“We understand the importance of a timely response. Our agencies and Unified Command partners carefully considered all aspects of a short-term feeding trial,” said Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks with the U.S. Department of the Interior, in a statement. “It is critical we help manatees in the short term with actions that are compatible with their long-term well-being and resilience.”
Con: How effective the feedings will be depends on the weather. So far, it’s been too warm.
As of Jan. 5, the feeding areas on the Indian River Lagoon experienced little activity because of above average water temperatures, said Reinert, of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “The few, short cold snaps we have seen were not enough to lower temperatures to that critical threshold where manatees will seek out warm water refuge,” he said.
But state leaders expect more manatees will come to the feeding stations when both the weather and waters get colder.
“Manatees depend on warm water for survival, as they have a low tolerance for water temperatures below 68 degrees for long periods of time,” said Erin McDade, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Con: It may give the public the impression it’s OK for them to feed manatees. It’s not.
Not only should the public leave supplemental feedings to the professionals, it’s also against the law for just anyone to feed manatees. Humans feeding manatees — or any wild animal — will cause them to lose their fear of humans and leave them vulnerable to harassment, injury or death, Rose said.
And, if a manatee doesn’t eat the food a human provides, the food can degrade in the water and cause more nutrient pollution, which can cause toxic algae blooms, according to the Save the Manatee Club. Instead of feeding manatees, people can do things such as report malnourished manatees to FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922, contact elected officials and ask them to advocate for manatees, and use environmentally friendly gardening practices to minimize pollution from fertilizers.
Con: There’s no guarantee it will have a positive effect, and it won’t eliminate manatee deaths.
Federal and state officials described the supplemental feedings as “experimental” and a “trial effort.” It reflects how this potential solution is something they haven’t tried before to address manatee deaths. FWC staff acknowledged they do not know how many manatees will visit the feeding site and how much of the lettuce they’ll eat.
Responding to concerns that manatees may not tolerate the hydroponic lettuce, FWC staff stated that the produce selected for the supplemental feedings was selected based on guidance from manatee nutrition experts. They expect most manatees will adapt without major issues, though it will take time for them to adjust to a different diet.
They also clarified that while the intent of the feedings is to reduce manatee deaths, it won’t stop them entirely.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.