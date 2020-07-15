Officials: Do your part to reverse virus spread

Florida on Tuesday marked another grim milestone in the fight against the coronavirus, reporting 132 more deaths — its biggest single-day spike in fatalities and a 90% increase over the past two weeks. That brings the death toll of Floridians to 4,409 on a day the state also reported another 9,194 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. As of noon Tuesday, 8,253 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Florida, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. That includes 24 at UF Health The Villages Hospital and 41 at UF Health Leesburg Hospital — a 22% increase in four days. Florida’s rolling seven-day average deaths is now the nation’s second-highest behind Texas. Twice as many people are dying here as two weeks ago, and nearly three times as many as a month ago. Doctors had predicted that a surge in deaths would follow Florida’s jump in daily reported cases, from about 2,000 a day a month ago to the more than 9,000 now.
While the number of cases in Florida has climbed dramatically in the last month, deaths had remained steady, with about 200 to 250 recorded each week. That changed last week when the state reported 511 deaths, by far the most in a single week since the pandemic began.
The growing caseload is partly driven by increased testing, but a larger percentage of tests are coming back positive — surging from 6% a month ago to 18.8% on Tuesday.
That ties Florida with Mississippi for the second-worst positivity rate in the nation, behind Arizona’s 26.4%.
The World Health Organization has said the goal to reduce spread should be of 5% or lower, a threshold only 19 states met Tuesday.
The median age of infections in Florida also rose from 36 last week to 41 — the highest age the state has reported since it started publicly releasing the statistic in mid-June.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has beefed up testing and medical support in the state’s hardest-hit county, Miami-Dade, where 1 in 3 tests are now positive.
“We have all guns blazing here,” he said during a news conference in Miami on Monday. “We’re gonna continue to be providing support statewide, but particularly here in South Florida, where we see the epidemic is the most significant.”
Hundreds of medical professionals have been sickened with the virus there, and at least 200 patients are hospitalized on ventilators.
“Every health care worker is working nonstop,” added Lilian Abbo, a University of Miami Health System infectious disease physician. “Miami is now the epicenter of the pandemic. What we were seeing in Wuhan months ago, we are there now.“
DeSantis said the state is sending 100 medical personnel to Miami and another 100 to the Tampa area. Another 2,000 health care workers are being sent to long-term care facilities around Florida.
“Even with the testing increasing or being flat, the number of people testing positive is accelerating faster than that,” DeSantis said during a briefing at the state Capitol last week. “You know that’s evidence that there’s transmission within these communities.”
He said on Monday that, although Florida is testing more people, the results are taking seven days or longer as labs struggle to keep up with the number of samples coming in.
“You have probably 700,000-plus tests a day that are being processed, mostly by commercial labs,” he said. “They are backed up. Obviously, we want to improve that.”
He said the state would add dedicated “symptomatic” lanes for potentially infected residents in Orange County and South Florida to get more rapid tests.
He also noted that treatments have improved and that the state has much more emergency hospital capacity than it had at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We have to address the virus with steady resolve. We can’t get swept away in fear,” he said. “We have to understand what is going on, understand that we have a long road ahead.”
