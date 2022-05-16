Officers honored for their ultimate sacrifice

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office corrections officers William Jackson Prevatt and Michael Preston Taylor are just two of the more than 600 law enforcement officers nationwide who gave their lives in 2021 to serve and protect their communities. Each year on May 15, known as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the start of National Police Week, the nation honors and remembers law enforcement officers like Prevatt and Taylor, who died in the line of duty. Residents, former law enforcement officers, the Lady Lake Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages board members gathered on Sunday for the park’s annual ceremony. Our ceremony is to remember those officers who have given their all so that we might be saved,” Tom Miller, president of Veterans’ Memorial Park, told the crowd. “When trouble arises, it is the police officers and first responders who go to it while everybody else runs away. How can we give a show of gratitude for this courageous act that these officers do day in and day out?”
Michael Summers, treasurer of Veterans’ Memorial Park, Miller, of the Village of Duval, and several Lady Lake Police Department officers and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies read the more than 600 names during the ceremony.
“It’s something that we have to do,” said Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta. “We have to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives. As law enforcement, we encounter danger countless times and we could come out unscathed, but for some of them, they could encounter or just once and lose their life. So, it’s very important.”
As each person read the names, the American flag waved at half-mast and the Thin Blue Line flag waved next to the podium as the crowd sat in silence.
Officers died in the line of duty as a result of gunfire, car crashes and heart attacks. The majority died because of COVID-19, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks line-of-duty deaths. Prevatt and Taylor died of COVID-19.
The 55 Florida law enforcement officers who died last year makes the state the second-highest number of line-of-duty deaths behind Texas, with 107 deaths, Summers said.
“The list has become quite personal to me, because I’ve been on it for more than a week trying to make the list and get the pronunciation of names,” said Summers, of the Village of Poinciana. “I’ve even had to call some police in California and Oregon, and all across the country and ask, ‘Hey, how do you pronounce this person’s name, because I don’t want to mess it up.’”
Lt. Nelson Vargas, of the Lady Lake Police Department, said he was blown away by the sheer number of officers who died last year.
“It’s amazing, I mean over 600 officers were lost,” he said.
No matter how high or low that number is, Vargas believes it is important for people to come out and show their love, support and affection to those officers who died in the line of duty and their families, he said.
Summers urged those at the ceremony to remember these officers for their legacy — the families that they leave behind and the work they put in to better their communities and agencies before tragically dying too soon.
“For you active-duty officers, I charge you to maintain that legacy — to take that young officer under your wing to train him to the best of your ability,” he said. “So that one day they can be in a position that you are. That’s your legacy. Fifty years from now, you will look at an officer and a department, and that’ll be your legacy.”
To see a complete list of law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty, visit the Officer Down Memorial Page at odmp.org.
Staff writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
