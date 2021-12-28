Number of seniors in workforce booming

Whether someone visits Kilwins Chocolates and Ice Cream in Spanish Springs because they see colorful ice cream through the windows or smell fresh fudge while walking down the sidewalk, they almost always will see Dale and Gary Uptegraft behind the counter. The Uptegrafts are not just dedicated employees — they are co-owners of the confectionery and live in the Village of Glenbrook. Dale, 68, and Gary, 69, are part of a subset of the workforce that is predicted to grow exponentially in the next decade. The labor force of those age 75 and older is expected to grow by 96.5% in that timeframe, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Melanie Guldi, an associate professor of economics at the University of Central Florida, said the median age of the baby boomer generation in 2030 will be 75 years old. Guldi said baby boomers are the second largest demographic group, after the millennial generation, so as they age, that segment of the labor force will grow as well.
Guldi gave two reasons why baby boomers might be more active in the labor force compared to other age groups.
“First, boomers might be experiencing more financial stress and have a greater incentive to continue to work,” Guldi said. “Second, the individuals turning age 75 (and older) in 2030 might be healthier, on average, than individuals who turned 75 (and older) in 2020 or earlier. This might make them more likely to participate in the labor force, all other things equal. However, there is less evidence to support this.”
The Uptegrafts have owned Kilwins since 2013. While they both said they love their customers and business, working while living in The Villages gives them a much different experience in the community than others. Instead of mornings on the golf course and afternoons in social clubs, Dale and Gary are in the store before it opens making caramel apples or restocking shelves.
“We could not retire,” Dale said about why she and her husband own the store. “We have always been in business for ourselves, so we have no pension coming in.”
Though the labor force for those 75 and older is growing, for people ages 16 to 24 it is projected to shrink by 7.5% in the next 10 years.
Gary said they have trouble with staffing because it is difficult to attract young people to work at their store, which is located in a community geared toward residents over the age of 55. However, the employees they hire who are Villages residents tend to find the work too physically demanding.
He joked that people think Kilwins is “just a little ice cream place” without realizing employees stand on their feet for up to six hours per day and need the strength to scoop fresh ice cream.
“We have been self-employed since 1982,” Gary said. “We take a lot of pride in whatever business we have had. We are not going to let this place slide. We need to get proper management and employees in here before we leave.”
Lisa Ballou is 51 years old and lives in the Village of Monarch Grove as a caregiver to her parents. She said she works at UnitedHealth Group because she oversees her parents’ care and has financial expenses regarding her children in college.
Ballou said while having a paycheck gives her more financial stability, she is envious of those fully retired while she expects to still be working in her 70s.
“It is sort of difficult to leave in the morning and see all my neighbors going for walks together,” Ballou said. “Now I work remotely so I can really see how much fun everyone is having.”
To keep from missing out on an active and social Villages lifestyle, Ballou co-teaches Cocktail Hour Stretch and Fit at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Aviary Recreation Center. She also is a member of the Cocktail Hour Book Club that meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the same recreation center.
Ballou said these clubs are scheduled in the evening to accommodate Villagers who work during the day. Since many work days end at 5 p.m., Ballou has an hour to get ready for the activities.
“People come up to us so happy that we started this class,” Ballou said. “They say they are not able to go to any stretching classes in the day. It is particularly challenging to find the balance of taking care of ourselves and having fun as well as caregiving for parents. So that is the whole niche.”
While Dale and Gary said they are not part of any social clubs, they look forward to passing their business on to their son when they retire eventually.
However, they said, they are not sure what they will fill their time with when they get to that point.
“I don’t know if when I retire if I will be really happy or not,” Dale said. “But I am ready for (retirement). We are getting there.”
