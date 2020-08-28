Now is the time to get a flu vaccination

The first shipment of flu shots for the 2020-21 season arrived at The Villages Health this week, and efforts to vaccinate are starting to ramp up nationwide. Flu vaccination will be especially critical this year because of the pandemic, health experts say. It remains the best way to prevent the flu and protect your community, TVH officials said. Typically less than half of American adults get a flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now aiming for 65% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination by the end of October is ideal, the CDC states. Here are five things to know about flu shots this season.
Who needs one?
The CDC advises annual flu vaccination for everyone older than 6 months, with few exceptions. Adults 50 and older are among those at highest risk for complications, including hospitalization and death, if they contract the virus, as are people with chronic conditions, such as asthma and heart disease. Caregivers of vulnerable populations — whether professionally or at home — also are urged to get vaccinated.
How do I get one?
Seniors have options for getting their flu shots this season. Residents can contact their health care providers. The Villages Health requires appointments to ensure social-distancing guidelines are followed, but patients can schedule them quickly, often the same day, according to TVH. Pharmacies also offer flu vaccinations to adults, and usually provide additional incentives such as coupons or gift cards. Most insurances cover flu shots with no co-pay.
Why is vaccination especially important during the coronavirus pandemic?
Vaccination can reduce illnesses requiring hospitalization, said Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, in a recent livestream with the American Medical Association. He’s optimistic that if people follow social-distancing, handwashing and masking guidance, and avoid crowds, health care systems won’t be overwhelmed by the two viruses circulating simultaneously. “Particularly if (Americans) do one more thing, and that is to embrace the flu vaccine with confidence,” Redfield said.
Can children be vaccinated at pharmacies?
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently issued a directive allowing licensed pharmacists in all 50 states to administer vaccines to individuals age 3-18. But that doesn’t mean Floridians can bring children to the pharmacy for vaccination at this time. State law allows pharmacists to vaccinate adults, but there is no provision for children. That would require legislative action, even with the HHS’ authorization, according to the Florida Department of Health.
What vaccine options are available?
People 65 years and older should get a flu shot, not a nasal spray vaccine, the CDC advises. The immune system naturally weakens with age, so some flu shots are designed specifically for adults 65 and older. Two new flu shots for this age group are available this season. One is a high-dose flu shot, and the other uses adjuvant, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response.
