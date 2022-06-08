Nonprofits need camp volunteers

For some area children, summer camps provide much more than a place to make crafts and sing songs. “The SoZo Kids program changed my life,” said Darian Biggs, of Ocala. “Camp SoZo kept me busy while my mom was at work and gave me something to focus on. You are surrounded by good people who just want the best for you and your life.” In the tri-county area around 97,000 students are out of school for the summer, and an estimated 66% of them live at or below the federal poverty line, according to records provided by Sumter, Lake and Marion school districts. Many of them need care during the summer, and area nonprofit organizations are on a mission to offer free or low-cost camps that provide fun, enrichment, and a safe place to go while their parents work.
And they need more volunteers to make it happen.
Biggs attended Camp SoZo while growing up in poverty in the Ocala National Forest. This year, she is coming back as a volunteer and said she is excited to play a role in the lives of children growing up in similar situations.
“This camp, this program and the people involved really helped change my life,” she said. “I just want to do that for other kids too. They say one person can change your life, and it’s true, except we come as a village.”
Approximately 45,000 people live in the forest, and the SoZo Kids program run by Help Agency of the Forest provides groceries, supplies, after-school programs and camps to more than 7,500 people living in poverty there.
“Our mission is to give kids the opportunity to better their lives,” said Pastor Dave Houck, SoZo Kids CEO. “We do that by helping them take an interest in education, keeping them off the streets and teaching them life skills.”
The free summer camp offered by the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties in Leesburg is maxed out, with 40 children of all ages signed up. Now they just need more volunteers to share their hobbies or offer assistance with already planned activities.
“Our biggest need is summer camp volunteers,” said Maj. Marie Harris, public relations and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army.
Their daily schedules will involve activities centered around the theme “Passport to Peace,” including Bible time, recreation, crafts, table games and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities.
The activities help keep children’s brains sharp over the summer, Harris said, and have other benefits as well.
“It helps them to build confidence in themselves, and mentors can help steer them in the right path if they are going off the tracks,” she said. “It gives them an opportunity to engage in fun, hands-on activities, keeping them off the streets and out of trouble.”
Volunteers can help out as often as they wish and wherever they choose.
“It depends on the volunteer and what they’re interested in,” Harris said. “We put them where they’re going to enjoy it the most and be the most beneficial.”
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 31 at the Salvation Army, 2605 South St. in Leesburg. Interested volunteers can call Harris at 570-974-9192.
“We are really appreciative of volunteers,” Harris said. “They offer a lot of enthusiasm, and they offer a mentor-type example for the children.”
An August 2020 survey conducted by Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data, found that 15% of U.S. adults said they typically send their children to summer camps.
But the 2018 report from the National Center for Education Statistics, part of the U.S. Department of Education, found that only 7% of children living at or below the federal poverty line have access to summer camps, compared to 38% of children living about the federal poverty line.
The Sumter Youth Center tries to bridge that gap with low-cost summer programs for area children whose parents otherwise might not be able to afford camp.
Camps at both locations are at capacity, with 175 kids signed up at the Bushnell location and 60 at the Wildwood location.
“The youth centers provide a place where the kids can develop healthy lifestyles and build relationships with others throughout the community,” program director Braden Carnley said.
The children participate in indoor and outdoor activities like arts and crafts, team sports, field day competitions, air hockey and required reading.
Volunteers who enjoy working with children are needed to help the activities run smoothly.
“Wildwood is a lot smaller, so there is definitely a lot more time for mentorship opportunities,” Carnley said.
The summer camps at the Sumter Youth Center run through Aug. 9. Those who want to help out can talk to Carnley in person at the Bushnell location, 841 E. County Road 48, Bushnell, or call 352-568-8722.
While Camp SoZo has enough volunteers for its day-to-day-operations, the camp could use extra nurses to provide minor medical care as needed.
Volunteers do not need to be currently practicing nursing, but should at least have first aid training.
“If they’re there during the day, they can make sure the kids get their meds during lunch and breakfast, and also just be there for their opinion, so when a kid scrapes their knee or gets sick, they can make an educated guess about what’s going on,” Houck said.
The next session of Camp SoZo begins Monday and the roster is filling up quickly with children ages 7 to 17, who will participate in water activities on the lake, competitive games, s’mores by the campfire and other fun activities.
“We always make capacity,” Houck said.
The camp provides a safe space where children can play and grow while mentors help them break the cycle of poverty through education, mentoring, teen pregnancy prevention and opportunities for a better future.
“It’s all about the kids,” Houck said.
Volunteers can set their own schedule. Anyone interested can call Houck at 352-299-5830.
Managing Editor Andrea Davis contributed to this report.
