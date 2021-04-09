Nonprofits Looking for A few good volunteers

Darlene Lamberton has been volunteering at Catty Shack at YOUR Humane Society SPCA for the past three years. “For anyone who has thought about volunteering, just do it,” said Lamberton, of the Village of Briar Meadow. “You won’t be sorry. There is something out there for everyone and it is so rewarding.” April is volunteer month, a month to recognize and honor the volunteers who work to help ensure food pantries stay stocked, hospice staff is helped, charitable thrift stores are staffed and shelter animals are adopted. However, several local organizations are seeking additional volunteers to help in a variety of positions. Area thrift stores, food pantries and hospice are among some of the nonprofits that need more volunteers.
“We are always in need of help,” said Carrol Neal, director of the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake. “We were limited for awhile, but now that people are getting vaccinated and more people are looking into making a difference, we are able to have more volunteers.”
Stocking Pantry Shelves
The tri-county area has several food pantries that are always looking for volunteers to help stock and work with clients.
Neal, of the Village of Mallory Square, is dedicated to making sure all clients get the help they need. With the use of volunteers, she is able to keep the food pantry organized, meet with vendors and clients, and make sure everything is ready to be handed out.
The food pantry, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church of Lady Lake, 103 E. Lady Lake Blvd., helps around 300 families living in Weirsdale, Lady Lake, The Villages and Summerfield.
Mona Hyde and her husband, Charlie, volunteer at the pantry on Thursdays.
It’s one of their favorite things to do, said Charlie, of the Village of Amelia, who has been volunteering for a little over a year at the pantry.
“We’ve been blessed our entire lives,” Mona said. “It’s just our way of giving back and we enjoy it so much. It’s really our favorite place to be and we keep our schedules clear on Thursdays just so we can help out.”
To volunteer, call Neal at 352-259-0788.
Lending a hand to hospice
For 35 years, Cornerstone Hospice has set the standard for hospice care as it serves more than 7,000 people throughout Central Florida, including Lake and Sumter counties, and are looking to add additional smiling volunteers to the hospice houses.
“Volunteers are such a huge help to the staff,” said Heidi Gaumet, volunteer coordinator for Cornerstore Hospice. “These volunteers help the families by greeting them, talking with them and being that person there to comfort them by assisting any way they can.”
Currently, Cornerstone Hospice needs greeters and kitchen volunteers.
“Working without the volunteers in the hospice houses for several months because of the pandemic felt strange,” Gaumet said. “Now, a year later, they are starting to return and they really are the reason why I love my job so much, and I miss seeing and interacting with them.”
For more information about volunteering, contact Gaumet at 352-751-3110.
Working with the thrifty
With a variety of charitable thrift stores in the area, many are expanding or looking for additional volunteers to help work with the increase of customers as residents begin to venture out again.
Theresa Filkins, an avid thrift store shopper, jumped at the opportunity to volunteer at Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe about seven years ago.
The Village of Amelia resident works as the linen coordinator at the store. The store, located at 106 W. Lady Lake Blvd., in Lady Lake, benefits UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Working in the thrift store is great because you are helping the hospital.
“I love the people in the store,” she said. “We are all like a family and look out for each other. I plan to continue volunteering until I can’t physically volunteer anymore.”
Sandy Houseman, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is a volunteer at Love INC, a network of about 40 churches of various denominations who gather together to temporarily help those in crisis situations. Part of her duties at the organization’s thrift store, located at 15797 S. U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield, include helping clients find items and ringing them up at the register.
“I love volunteering in the store because there is always so much to see and people to help,” she said. “I love being able to help others and that’s what brought me to the store to volunteer.”
For information about volunteering with Love INC, call Dana Parker at 352-245-0079. For Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, call Nancy Cummings at 352-259-5853 or Lou Emmert at 352-751-8871.
Helping animals find forever homes
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, the largest no-kill shelter in Sumter County, is looking for volunteers to work with the animals as they wait for forever homes. They are just one of the shelters looking for help.
“Volunteers come in and help get the animals socialized for their new families,” said Jane Mouradjian, volunteer coordinator for YOUR Humane Society. “This means getting them ready for people and other animals. They do such an amazing job and we love how dedicated they are to helping these animals find a perfect fit.”
Lamberton volunteers her time by working with the cats and kittens up for adoption. When Lamberton arrives at the shelter, she gets to work cleaning and alerting staff if a cat seems under the weather.
She also takes photos of the cats to send to other volunteers.
“Sometimes I get lucky and some of the cats will think they are models and pose,” she said. “I always find myself laughing or shaking my head because of their personalities. It’s a bonus, for me, to volunteer here because I have made some forever friends. ”
To lend a hand, call Mouradjian at 352-793-9117.
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.