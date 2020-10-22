Nonprofits begin holiday preparations

With the holidays quickly approaching as a time to give thanks, The Villages community is looking for additional ways to help make a difference by giving back to those in need. Charitable nonprofits begin their preparations early, so when the holidays arrive they are able to make the most of the season. They help by providing food to families in need, sending Christmas packages to active military who cannot be home for the holidays, and gifting clothing and toys to families who might not otherwise be able to afford it. Here are a few ways local nonprofits are working behind the scenes to prepare for the holiday season:
Operation Shoebox Stuffs Stockings for Soldiers
Operation Shoebox is a nonprofit organization sending care packages to active military overseas. Camille Gieck, president of Operation Shoebox in The Villages, said they currently are collecting items, including beef jerky, individually wrapped hard candies, individual drink mix sticks, thin puzzle books and other items to be packed into the stockings. “In addition to the items needed to stuff the stockings, we are also accepting monetary donations to help with postage,” the Village of Chatham resident said. Volunteers will be collecting items from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5-7 at Sam’s Club. For more information, call Gieck at 352-259-0462.
Girl Scouts Collects Books and Pajamas
In an effort to help children who are homeless or in desperate need, the Silver Trefoil Group Girl Scout Alumnae are collecting brand new books and pajamas. These items will benefit children ranging from infants to age 18 in the tri-county area. Donations can be dropped off at the picnic pavilion at regional recreation centers in a drive-thru manner. Donations will be accepted from noon-4 p.m. Mondays beginning Nov. 2 and ending Dec. 7. “We understand everyone may not be comfortable dropping items off in person,” said Judy Schober, event organizer. “If you would prefer, you can purchase items online and send them to us.” For more information, contact Schober at 630-640-5386.
Christian Food Pantry Seeks holiday Meal Items
To help provide a holiday meal for those in need, Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake is collecting holiday meal items to be given to clients visiting the pantry. Some of these items include pumpkin and other canned goods, boxed goods including instant mashed potatoes and stuffing, dessert mixes and monetary donations to help provide fresh meat. “We want to make sure everyone in need is able to have a holiday dinner with their families,” said Carrol Neal, director of the food pantry. Donations can be dropped off to the food pantry, located at 103 E. Lady Lake Blvd., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, contact the pantry at 352-259-0788.
Love INC makes plans for Christmas Blessings Event
Love In the Name of Christ (INC) of the Heart of Florida has started making plans for its annual Christmas event called Christmas Blessings. There are three ways residents can get involved: donating money, volunteering at the event or shopping with parents. “The event is designed to help provide families with a traditional Christmas through the generosity of local churches,” said executive director of the nonprofit, Dana Parker. Residents have until Dec. 6 to sign up to be a volunteer or to help shop with parents. For more information, contact Parker at 352-245-8774 or by email at dparker@loveincheartofflorida.org
