Nonprofit needs aid to comfort troops

On Sunday, the cost of a first-class stamp rose from 63 cents to 66 cents, a 4.6% increase.
While rising postage may be an inconvenience for most people, it hits even harder for charitable groups like Operation Shoebox, which sends care packages to U.S. troops stationed all over the world.
“We spend between $1,000 and $1,200 a week on supplies, and around $2,000 a week on shipping,” said Mary Harper, Operation Shoebox founder.
Enter Ron Miller, a veteran and Villages resident with a desire to make a positive difference in the lives of those currently deployed.
Miller, of the Village of Springdale, donated his entire collection of 352 retired Department 56 decorations to Operation Shoebox for the organization to sell and raise money for shipping.
The pieces will be sold from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Miona Recreation and all residents are invited.
“They are all in perfect condition and I kept the boxes for each piece,” Miller said.
For years, Miller and his wife, Trish, set up the decorations during the holidays, creating elaborate scenes with the illuminated lifelike buildings. Then they would invite neighbors and friends to come see it.
“Each year we set the whole thing out, but it took a lot of work,” Miller said. “Once in a while we had students come see it for a sort of field trip.”
Lori DiCarlo, an Operation Shoebox member who is organizing the sale, used to work in retail and knows the value of the pieces.
Because the pieces are retired, most for a decade or two, each is worth several hundred dollars more than what it cost originally.
“We’re not selling them at those prices, though,” said DiCarlo, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “We want these pieces to be accessible, and we want to raise as much money for Operation Shoebox as possible.”
All pieces are being sold individually with the hopes that larger pieces in a collection will be purchased together. But if someone wants only one item, they are welcome to buy it.
Some of the pieces are more interesting than others, Miller said, either because of their size or their look. The Big Ben piece in the Historical Landmark Series is more than a foot tall. Others are small figurines of people walking about.
One piece he bought during a visit to a store in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has a bonus feature.
“I walked into a Christmas store, everything was holiday decorations,” he said. “I bought the partridge in a pear tree figurine from the Dickens’ collection, and the artist was there and signed the bottom.”
Laura Caltagirone, a member of Operation Shoebox, said the details surprised her the most.
“When Ron and Lori showed us the photos of the pieces, I was really impressed,” said Caltagirone, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “I know that Department 56 collectors, home decor enthusiasts and miniature lovers will really want to come and see what we have.”
Sandy De Christofano, of the Village Santo Domingo, applauded her fellow Operation Shoebox members for their diligence in cataloging all 352 pieces.
“Lori is humble, but she worked hard itemizing everything, researching when they were retired and how long they were made, then figuring out their value,” she said. “She is an amazing person and we’re lucky to have her in Shoebox and to help organize the sale.”
DiCarlo put together a binder of itemized lists to keep track on sale day.
“I want to make sure we put the right pieces with each other, that way people can buy whole collections if they choose,” DiCarlo said.
Harper hopes the sale will bring in a few thousand dollars. While postage prices rise, so does the demand for care packages.
“I’ve got about 150 emails at any given time from people asking about care packages, whether they are asking for a troop of 40 or 400,” said Harper, of Belleview. “I know that if we ever slow down our production it will be because of shipping costs.”
For more information about the sale, call De Christofano at 352-753-0358.
To donate to Operation Shoebox, visit osbtv.org and click the “Donations” tab at the top, then follow the “Supporters” link.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com
