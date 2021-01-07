Nonprofit aids with treatment for pets

For Dr. Gary Moscowitz and Judy Eastman-Moscowitz, it started on the sad occasion when their yorkie passed away over the Memorial Day weekend. After a while, Moscowitz and Eastman-Moscowitz started a search online for a new rescue Yorkie to add to their family. But they’d grow fond of a dog online, just to have to add their number to a waiting list, “like a deli,” Moscowitz said. The Village of La Belle couple also used the internet to write posts about their search. They didn’t know that Linda Daniels-Blatchley, who lives in Summerfield, was scanning for posts just like theirs. Within a few days after hearing from Daniels-Blatchley, the couple had three Yorkies to choose from.
“I didn’t know these people from a hole in the wall, and we were able to adopt Lily,” Moscowitz said.
The couple and Daniels-Blatchley formed a bond over their mutual love of animals.
“We just have this in our heart,” Moscowitz said.
They arranged a meeting with others to talk about another demand in the animal world: the need for animal emergency care in which the owner can’t afford the treatment.
“Anybody who goes to a vet now, you can barely leave there without spending $300,” Moscowitz said.
It appears to leave two choices for the owner, both undesirable: surrender or euthanize.
“We felt there was a third choice,” he said. “Helping them keep their pet in their home if we could help financially.”
Thus, the nonprofit CHAIN — Community Helping Animals in Need — was born in August, with Daniels-Blatchley at the helm as president and the Moscowitzes as members. Moscowitz serves as the treasurer.
CHAIN has since helped Zena, a dog owned by a young woman who was presenting with bloating, vomiting and trouble breathing.
The woman who owned Zena had started a GoFundMe for Zena, which is how Daniels-Blatchley learned about the dog. CHAIN swooped in to raise funds to help Zena get tests, in which a 6-pound tumor was found.
“We were able to get the surgery for that dog, and we have pictures of the little girl kissing the dog,” she said. “That was a great moment.”
Since CHAIN started, Daniels-Blatchley expanded the concept to include orphaned animals.
“If a dog is on the side of the road, we want to be able to help that animal also,” she said.
Her connections with Pet Matches for Villagers and Area, her Facebook page with the mission to match pets looking for homes with people in The Villages and surrounding communities, has aided in the efforts of CHAIN.
The name CHAIN springs from the donors, who act as “essential links in the community,” to help save the lives of animals that would ordinarily have little chance of being saved, Daniels-Blatchley said.
Daniels-Blatchley said about 25% of the donor funds come from Villagers.
Humane Society of Marion County also is supportive of CHAIN’s efforts. If CHAIN can’t identify an owner for an animal, it procures the funds to get the animal treated, and HSMC’s effort help secure it a home.
There also are veterinarians pitching in help to CHAIN.
“We have arrangements with vets who discount their prices by 10%-25%,” she said. “It’s a huge help.”
The idea of starting CHAIN spun from the urge to help people who can’t afford to take their pets to the veterinarian in an emergency lifesaving situation, which triggers Daniels-Blatchley’s work.
She said the CHAIN board members cry “all the time” when they learn stories about animals in need.
“I adore animals,” said Daniels-Blatchley. “Every time I see a story like this, that could be me watching my animal die and be helpless, and it really upsets me to think about that.”
For more information about CHAIN, visit its website at flchain.org.
Staff Writer Julie Butterfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or julie.butterfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
