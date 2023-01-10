The Middleton family neighborhood is one step closer to construction on its first homes.
Wildwood city commissioners on Monday night unanimously approved the final plat for 250 single-family homes in Unit 1 of Middleton.
Middleton will be built next to The Villages south of Central Parkway as a separate community with its own unique amenities. The non-age-restricted neighborhood is designed to draw and retain the workforce that supports retirees in The Villages, with proximity to a new charter school campus.
Commissioners on Monday night also heard the first reading for creation of the Middleton Downtown Community Development District. The CDD will consist of about 61 acres with a plans for about 350,000 square feet of commercial space, with the possibility of additional mixed uses including residential.
The commission in April 2022 approved Middleton CDD A. When complete the district will include about 2,480 acres and up to 8,280 homes, with a mix of housing types, designs and models.
The new school, the downtown area and all recreation amenities will all be accessible by walking, biking or golf cart via a network of pathways, trails and tunnels.
Also Monday:
Commissioners unanimously approved land-use changes and rezoning for two parcels totaling .99 acres south of Warm Springs Avenue at the intersection of County Road 509 for the purpose of constructing a new Villages Public Safety Department Fire Station 46.
Commissioners heard the first reading for creation of the Eastport Community Development District. The new CDD will consist of about 50.4 acres with a plans for about 250,000 square feet of commercial space, with the possibility of additional mixed uses including residential. Eastport will combine elements of a traditional town center — such as shopping, dining and entertainment — with recreation amenities and golf.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
