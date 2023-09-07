Next step in fire protection: VHA, Villages offer solutions

The Villages Homeowners Advocates, the District government and The Villages Public Safety Department are working rapidly to solve a funding problem that Sumter County commissioners couldn’t.
Leaders of the groups said they will again explore options to free VPSD finances from county control after commissioners left the agency with a $14 million budget shortfall — a possibility VPSD warned about in its 2022 bid for fiscal independence that voters denied.
The VHA will support all efforts to ensure that VPSD’s current level of service is preserved, said Fred Briggs, VHA past president.
“While some groups are fixated on fearmongering and sowing division, we’re pleased to be part of a group that’s pulling things together” Briggs said. “The VHA has a long history of bringing solutions to our residents, and we’re proud to stand with VPSD in serving them in a way that doesn’t damage the businesses upon which we rely.”
Leading into a Sept. 12 public hearing on the county budget, here are the answers to some frequently asked questions.
How did this shortfall happen?
In July, commissioners cut the property tax rate to the lowest in Sumter County history while also approving a proposed budget that called for $129 million more in spending — an increase of 41% over last year. But that additional spending did not include the extra $25 million needed next year by the county’s two fire agencies, VPSD (which primarily serves the retirement community) and Sumter County Fire & EMS (rural areas).
Commissioners moved to raise that $25 million plus $15 million more by tripling the annual fire fee on Sumter homeowners and skyrocketing the fee on businesses. But an overflow crowd of constituents pressured the board to abandon that plan on Aug. 22 by a 3-2 vote.
Who voted to support that tax hike?
Chairman Craig Estep and Commissioner Jeff Bogue, both of whom accepted the endorsement of the Property Owners Association of The Villages, the group that spearheaded opposition against VPSD’s prior request for independence.
What is Sumter County Fire & EMS doing to address their shortfall?
The POA has published materials telling residents the failed tax hike will result in the county laying off 30 firefighters, closing four fire stations and eliminating its hazardous materials team.
But county officials said this week that none of that is happening. Under pressure by the Daily Sun and other critics to focus on spending cuts, the county is finally cutting ties with the private ambulance contractor as voters instructed it to do two years ago.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold shared two days ago that American Medical Response is ending a stop-gap agreement commissioners approved in February after the county failed to staff its new ambulance service. AMR has been billing taxpayers $1,248 per paramedic, per day or about $104 per hour for a 12-hour shift. In contrast, Sumter County pays dual certified firefighter/paramedics between $19 and $25.95 per hour.
Arnold told the Daily Sun that another $1 million for the agency is now available through adjustments to the general fund, the details of which he will provide at next week’s board meeting.
Will there be similar budget help for VPSD?
Yes — some. Arnold confirmed to the Daily Sun that VPSD will also receive $1 million more than initially expected due to the late budget adjustments. But that still leaves a $13 million shortfall. To make up the difference, VPSD may tap into reserves from resident amenity fees until VPSD can free itself from the county’s ability to underfund it, said Kenny Blocker, District manager.
Nearly 80% of countywide fire funding is paid by taxpayers in The Villages.
“This is why we wanted to have our own independent fire district,” Blocker said. “We wanted to be in control of our own destiny instead of allowing our destiny to be directed by the county commission.”
What options are available to VPSD?
Yesterday, the Village Center Community Development District board unanimously approved Blocker’s request to negotiate with the county on alternative funding methods.
One possible solution could be establishing VPSD as a dependent district, which Sumter commissioners could approve by creating an ordinance without a ballot initiative.
A dependent district consists of an appointed or elected board that can levy taxes to fund its own budget, although the county does have the ultimate authority to approve or veto their budgets.
Among the 1,957 special districts in Florida, 616 are dependent districts, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce.
The Villages is already served by two such districts: North Sumter County Utility Dependent District and Wildwood Utility Dependent District.
What about reviving the idea of an independent special fire district that failed at the 2022 ballot by 49-51 margin?
The District has not indicated that it wants to endure another attempt. Its 2022 proposal earned unanimous approval from the state legislature, a greenlight from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the support of the VHA.
But opponents, including the POA and a political action committee that backed commissioners Bogue, Estep and Andy Bilardello, lobbied heavily against it.
Bogue, whose son is an employed by Sumter County Fire & EMS, advocated in a public meeting to abolish VPSD altogether.
In a campaign blitz that countered District information sessions and VPSD open houses, the POA wrote that, “Funding for The Villages Public Safety has been provided as a part of the Sumter County budget for years without issue. The POA does not believe the Special District is needed at this time.”
It claimed that VPSD’s numbers shouldn’t be trusted, even though for all but the owners of the most expensive homes, the annual cost of an independent district would have been more affordable than the current POA-backed tax increase.
“You can’t blame VPSD officials for not wanting to step back into that buzzsaw,” Briggs said.
The POA just published that VPSD will not be able to hire 57 additional personnel or build new fire stations and will eliminate programs on fall prevention, changing smoke-detector batteries and neighborhood AEDs. Is that true?
No. VPSD Fire Chief Brian Twiss said cutting those programs was surfaced only as a worst-case scenario and those services unique to the retirement community will all continue.
“We are making sure we maintain those programs,” Twiss told the Daily Sun. “For example, our smoke-detector program is in essence a fall-protection program. That’s why it was founded, so we don’t have people potentially falling off ladders. Our AED/CPR programs are very successful in the amount of people who start initial life-saving CPR prior to us arriving which helps tremendously with cardiac saves.”
VPSD will not lay off any staff or close any stations, Blocker confirmed.
“We’re still here,” Blocker said. “Chief Twiss and his team, they’re not going anywhere. We are part of the fabric of this community and we’re going to continue to serve residents and businesses that call this community home.”
What’s next?
County commissioners will hold the first of two public hearings on their proposed remaining $127 million spending increase on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Everglades Recreation, 5497 Marsh Bend Trail.
A public hearing to reinstate the current fire assessment fee and increase it by $1 per parcel to the maximum approved rate of $125 will be held Sept. 19.
The final vote on the budget will be held following a second public hearing on Sept. 28.
