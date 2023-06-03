Newer houses of worship making moves

After two years of prayer and hard work, Connect Church held its first official worship service May 7 in Summerfield.
It was the end of one chapter for church planters Frank and Debbie Webster, and the beginning of another.
“We started this plant in our home at Spruce Creek South in 2021,” Frank said. “To make it this far is incredible, but we also know that more needs to be done.”
Connect Church may be the newest church in The Villages area, but a number of recent church plants are starting to make waves in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Family Church Sumter is continuing its mission in Sumterville, while Reclaimed Church recently moved from Wildwood to Coleman.
In the case of Connect Church, the Websters previously were based in Missouri, where Frank worked as state missions director for Free Will Baptist for 14 years. The couple moved to Summerfield in 2021 to be closer to their daughter, who lives in Eustis.
As soon as they unpacked, Frank got a call from the Free Will Baptist missions office.
“They wanted me to plant a church in The Villages area,” he said. “I told them I was 62 and nearing retirement. They said I was the perfect candidate to be a planter given the demographics of the area, so I went for it.”
The couple spent two years holding prayer groups, Bible studies and other activities in the Summerfield area. Eventually, they came to the conclusion that it was time to find space for a proper church.
Connect Church rented space at Spruce Creek Professional Center in Summerfield. The complex has been home to other church plants, including Living Grace Church, which spent nearly four years there before moving to a new building in Leesburg this year.
“It was a great spot, but we still needed one thing,” Frank said. “We needed music.”
The Websters reached out to an old friend from Missouri, David Mitchener. After that call, Mitchener and his wife moved to Central Florida to accept roles at Connect Church.
Over in Sumter County, Reclaimed Church recently began holding services in Coleman. Like Connect Church, Reclaimed Church is a relatively new local house of worship.
However, unlike Connect Church, which recently began in its first full-time location, Reclaimed Church recently moved into its second home.
After two and a half years at In His Steps Dance Company in Wildwood, the nondenominational church began services May 28 at 505 Mulberry St., Coleman.
“We are excited ... to begin meeting at our new location,” wrote Reclaimed Church Pastor Korey Wilkinson in a message on the church’s Facebook page.
Reclaimed Church’s new home, just off U.S. Highway 301 in Coleman, previously was home to both Encounter Church and Coleman Assembly of God. Last year, Encounter Church moved to “Church Row,” a group of seven churches on East County Road 462 in Wildwood.
Over in Sumterville, Family Church Sumter, another nondenominational church, was planted in the fall of 2021 and already has seen three different homes.
“We started at Better Life Academy, then spent time at the Sumter Adult Education Center,” said Pastor Justin Davis of Family Church Sumter. “We are now at the Lake-Sumter State College Sumter Center in Sumterville.”
When the church was planted, Davis wanted to create a sanctuary for all of Sumter County, from The Villages and Wildwood in the north to Center Hill and Webster farther south.
“We have a healthy mix of congregants from all over the county,” he said. “We’re hearing from Villages congregants who are regularly inviting their neighbors to check us out.”
Family Church Sumter also has a sizable number of congregants who are children. Davis said it is common for more than 100 elementary school students to attend Kids Church gatherings on Sunday mornings.
“With Middleton being built, we are optimistic that more young families and children will discover our church and check us out,” he said. “We have an active youth group for teens, small groups for families to get together for fun and fellowship, and we have a youth minister arriving this summer.”
The church holds worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays at 1425 County Road 526A, Sumterville. Find out more at familychurchsumter.com.
Connect Church currently meets for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at 10935 SE 177th Place, Suite 405, Summerfield. Learn more about Connect Church at connectsummerfield.church.
To learn more about Reclaimed Church, visit “Reclaimed Church” on Facebook or visit reclaimed-church.com.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
