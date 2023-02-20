New state polo circuit includes Villages stop

The Villages Polo Club continues to be a mainstay for the sport in Florida.
A team from the area venue will compete in the brand-new Florida Circuit 8-Goal Polo Super Series offered through the United States Polo Association. The series will be played across multiple clubs in the Sunshine State, and the championship is set for the National Polo Center in Wellington.
One of the events in the new circuit will take place here in The Villages — a regional President’s Cup is set for April 7-16 at The Villages Polo Club.
“We are thrilled to host this prestigious tournament and give our members the opportunity to compete in Wellington at the National Polo Center,” said Paige Boone, director of The Villages Polo Club and a player herself.
Other participating clubs include the International Polo School in Wellington and Port Mayaca in Okeechobee. The USPA tournaments that make up the series include a Regional President’s Cup at each respective club, as well as a fourth qualifying tournament that is still being determined, according to the USPA.
Each tournament will serve as a qualifier for the Florida Circuit 8-Goal Super Series Championship, with each winning team moving on to the final event April 23.
“The Villages is unique in that it is a qualifier away from Wellington, and presumably many of the players competing will be from outside of Wellington,” said Stevie Orthwein, USPA tournament committee chairman.
The primary objective in creating the 8-Goal Super Series was to make 8-goal polo a staple in the Florida circuit, persuading players from across the country to make their way to the Sunshine State to compete, Orthwein said.
“The Villages is a great polo club with a consistent track record of playing great competitive 8-goal,” Orthwein said.
Villagers are accustomed to seeing 8-goal polo, but this tournament comes with the added motivation of advancing to the finals at the National Polo Center.
Boone hopes to not only have local teams in the regional event, but also draw teams from around the state of Florida.
She is excited to see who wins and have the chance to cheer them on in Wellington. She is expecting high-scoring matches during the tournament.
“We hope that the winners will represent our club well at the regional level,” she said. “The USPA is really stepping up to support clubs around the circuit and incentivizing our tournament.”
One of those local players will be Charly Quincoces, of Fross & Fross, who has played at The Villages Polo Club for seven years. Quincoces is expecting to have a lot of fun during the super series.
“It is exciting, and we are putting together a team to compete,” Quincoces said. “This series is a great addition to the spring season — more teams and more fun.”
Quincoces has played at the National Polo Center in Wellington before. He expects many clubs to travel to The Villages to compete for a chance at the championship.
His team will start practicing this week in preparation for the upcoming spring polo season at the local club. He will start getting the horses ready, as it takes a month to have them in shape for the season.
“For me, I get ready by just riding,” Quincoces said. “I can’t wait to play in front of The Villages residents again. It is always a great time.”
The Villages Polo Club’s spring season kicks off March 3. Matches at the club are set for 3 p.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 cash per person at the gate on match day, and season passes are available at thevillagespoloclub.com.
This year, the club is introducing “Featured Weekends” instead of themed events every weekend. March 17-19 will be the Shamrock Shindig; April 7-9 is the first half of the 8-Goal Super Series tournament; April 9 will be the Easter Eggstravaganza; and April 14-16 is the second half of the 8-Goal Super Series.
“It’s always exciting to start another year and another season,” Boone said. “We continue to strive to raise the level of play and the excitement for our Villagers.”
Staff writer Donovan Conaway can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or donovan.conaway@thevillagesmedia.com.
