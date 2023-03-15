New school to open in Sumter County

To keep up with a ballooning student population, Wildwood is opening a new school in the fall. The Sumter County School Board on Feb. 21 unanimously approved a proposal to create Wildwood Intermediate School for grades 4-6, absorbing students from Wildwood Elementary School and Wildwood Middle High School.
“The city of Wildwood is a fast-growing area, and we are excited for all this growth and job opportunities,” Wildwood Elementary principal Summer Shirley said. “When people move in, their children need schools to attend, and our school is here to serve. This has caused growing pains for us due to scheduling.”
Wildwood is growing faster than any other city in the state with a population of at least 5,000, with an increase of about 57% during a 24-month period studied by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The agency estimates Wildwood’s population at 24,681 as of April 1, 2022, an increase of nearly 9,000 since the U.S. Census in April 2020.
Wildwood Intermediate School will take over the building currently occupied by Sumter PREP Academy, 200 Cleveland Ave. (County Road 466) in Wildwood, and Sumter PREP Academy will move to Sumter Professional Center in Bushnell.
The site of Sumter PREP Academy once was Wildwood Middle School, and it has 22 classrooms, a gym, a media center, a band room and a cafeteria.
The board, made up of Sally Moss, Brett Sherman, David A. Williams, Kathie L. Richard and Russell Hogan, based its decision on the rising population in Sumter County schools — especially WWES.
Including Pre-K, the district expects the school to enroll 980 students for next school year, well over the 800 the district defines as optimal.
The elementary school’s enrollment hit a low of 709 in the 2020-21 school year, and the large uptick has affected students in various ways, Shirley said.
“The areas where we are feeling the most effects are lunch schedules running long due to a small cafeteria, PE scheduling to maintain highest supervision, and also limited places for recess,” Shirley said. “Those are a few of the logistical areas that we have felt the most pressure due to growth.”
The district presented the original proposal, according to assistant superintendent Debbie Moffitt. It saw the school as the long-term solution for the increasing student population. Having the new school will free up as many as 11 classrooms at WWES and several more at WMHS.
“The district believes that our student growth will continue based on the new housing developments that are being submitted to the city of Wildwood,” Moffitt said.
Wildwood intermediate School also will take some of the teachers from WMHS and WWES, and the district is working on figuring out those details, Moffitt said.
“About 27 teachers will be needed for WIS, some will come from WWES and WMHS and some will be new hires,” Moffitt said. “Teachers will have the opportunity to transfer, and then any unfilled vacancies will be posted and hired.”
The district and schools will have the summer to prepare both sites for students. This includes coordinating with the transportation department for bus routes, staffing the school, getting a school resource officer for the school as required by law, and making improvements and adjustments to the facilities before Aug. 10.
“The district is currently working on staffing. Once we know units and openings, our team will begin the process of notifying staff of options,” Shirley said. “We are already working closely with the different departments from the district to plan for moving student furniture, technology devices among many other things.”
One of the ways the district plans to help fill its ranks is with the Sumter County Schools Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 25 at South Sumter High School. Administration and district staff will be available at the fair to talk about the opportunities with potential applicants, said John Temple, director of Professional Learning and Accountability for the district.
“They can bring their resumes and any other information they would like to share,” said Temple, who is coordinating the event. “Applicants will have the opportunity to interview right on site.”
To register for the event, go to bit.ly/4097ofB and fill out the form.
More information about open positions in the district is at sumter.k12.fl.us/Page/5814.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
