New playground lifts spirits at youth center

School is out and it is a few minutes past 3 p.m. as the first children arrive at the Sumter County Youth Center in Bushnell. The call goes out that the playground is open and the race is on. Darting over from the basketball court, they run to what is now their new favorite activity at the center. Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin organized an effort to collect $50,000 for the purchase and installation of the playground after learning of the dilapidated state of the previous playground at the center. Gilpin and several leaders in the business community were on hand Friday for the official ribbon-cutting at the playground. “I really don’t deserve the credit for this,” Gilpin said. “All I did is ring the bell and rally the troops. When I reached out to the contracting community, it became almost a race to see who could contribute the most, the fastest. That’s the way we do it in Sumter County.
“We have vibrant businesses that are doing well. Every one of those business leaders cares about our children and our future.”
When Gilpin first was alerted to the need, he visited the center and found the previous equipment outdated and in disrepair.
When he pledged to support the purchase of a new playground, Della Boushley, executive director of the center, said she showed him several less expensive options.
“He looked at the brochure and pointed and said, ‘What about this one?’” Boushley said. “I told him that one was considerably more expensive. He told me, ‘That’s the one we’re getting.”
Gilpin was impressed with the playground after seeing it in person for the first time. He couldn’t help but take a couple steps up on one of the rock-climbing columns. The playground also features slides, ladders, monkey bars and even bongo drums.
Boushley said she is grateful Gilpin put in the effort to do something for the children.
“The best thing for me is just to see the joy on the faces of the children,” she said. “I had a huge poster up with a picture of the playground for a couple months before we got it. Their anticipation was huge. They couldn’t wait. Then when they actually got to play on it, and to see how much fun they have, it’s just a great thing to see. And it gets them outside. They’re not indoors staring at screens.”
The donation was the largest ever received by the center, said Connie Mahan, who serves on the board of directors for the nonprofit that provides after-school care as well as day care to hundreds of children during school holidays.
The Sumter Youth Center also has a location in Wildwood. It operates a fundraising thrift store at 930 N. Main St. in Bushnell.
“I know Miss Della speaks for the children, but on behalf of the board we can’t thank you enough,” Mahan said. “To have somebody from the community make a donation like this, has never happened. It is amazing and it is a blessing.”
Samantha Scott was pleased to see the upgraded equipment. She has a close connection to the center as her children attended when they were in school. Now her daughter-in-law works at the center and her son volunteers on his days off from being a Sumter County firefighter.
“There are hundreds of children that are served at this center,” Scott said. “Now not only do they have a place to play that is safe, but it’s top quality. And they love it. They are so happy.”
Gilpin was recognized for his fundraising efforts last year when he was presented with the Community Hero award at the Red, White and Blue BBQ and Valor Awards sponsored by the Sumter County Republican Party.
Gilpin’s selflessness made him a natural recipient for the award, said John Temple, chairman of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee.
“I frequently hear stories about Commissioner Gilpin and how much he does behind the scenes for the people of Sumter County,” he said. “He doesn’t do these things to be noticed, but because he truly cares about residents and always wants the best for them.”
Gilpin said any investment in children benefits the entire county.
“Years ago we didn’t have much opportunity for children growing up in Sumter County,” he said. “But now, if we raise them right, educate them right, they can come back here and have a wonderful career and wonderful life. In the past you had to go somewhere else to achieve those things. But now you can do it all right here in Sumter County.”
Gilpin now is looking to help the organization expand to Lake Panasoffkee in the future.
“I’m really proud of the work that Miss Della and Miss Connie and Miss Samantha and many more have done,” he said. “Shame on me, I didn’t realize everything that was going on over here. But once you see it, it’s infectious. When it comes to our kids, we’re not going small, we’re going big. And we’re going to do it over in Lake Panasoffkee when the time is right and keep working for our kids.”
