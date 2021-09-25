New memorial gets ride of dignity, honor

Freedom Memorial Plaza at the Florida National Cemetery is becoming a reality. The plaza’s first monument, the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, arrived this week. It was a meaningful arrival, not just because it’s Gold Star Families Remembrance Week, but also because it’s a major step in an ambitious, long-term plan to install 14 monuments at the plaza. “We’re the second-busiest cemetery in the country and when people are looking at the headstones and the niches, they’ll remember that these warriors had families, had people who cared about them, who loved them,” said Gerard Lyons, an assistant director at the cemetery. “And when they were killed in action, those people were left behind. So we’re here to care for and honor those people.”
The monument will remain covered until an outdoor public dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 6. The event will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended guidance on social distancing, and face masks will be required when not social distancing.
“The monument itself means more and more to me all the time,” said Doug Gardner, of the Village of Gilchrist. “When the last 13 got killed in Afghanistan, those are 13 new gold star families that we’re building this monument for. So suddenly this monument had more meaning to me.”
Gardner is chairman of the Joint Veterans Support Committee’s monument committee. The JVSC, a 501c3 that supports the Bushnell cemetery, as well as the veterans and their families buried there, has made it their mission to raise funds for the plaza’s construction.
The plaza, which is located near the cemetery’s entrance, is expected to cost about $10 million. With the help of organizations including American Legion Post 347 and the Orange Blossom Hills Chapter 150 of the Disabled American Veterans, the JVSC has raised about $100,000.
“We knew that this was going to be a marathon, not a sprint, and we still feel that,” said Bob Mills, JVSC treasurer/director of communications and Village of LaBelle resident. “But the level of excitement among the committee and the people at the cemetery is sky high.”
When the monument arrived on Wednesday, several members of the cemetery staff came out to watch. They were joined by JVSC members including Pastor Felix Ramirez, JVSC chaplain and co-chair of the gold star monument committee.
His son, Army Sgt. Eric Ramirez, was killed in 2004.
“Before this it was just a dream,” said Ramirez, of Mascotte. “Now, it’s reality.”
Those gathered watched as about 100 Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders; including some from Post 347, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and the Special Forces Brotherhood MC escorted the monument into the cemetery.
“I felt it was important to do something special, to bring this truck carrying in this monument down the interstate with motorcycles and flags flying to show respect for what the monument represents,” said Doug Mobley, JVSC sergeant at arms, who is also in charge of coordinating motorcycle groups.
The motorcyclists gathered early that morning outside the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala to escort the monument down Interstate 75. Jack Fair, of Hudson, was one of the Patriot Guard Riders in attendance.
“The gold star families are pretty special to us,” said Fair, a Patriot Guard ride captain. “We’ve done so many funerals. They’re going through so much. We should never bury our children. We want to be there to support them during this difficult time.”
The monument was created with help from the Woody Williams Foundation, named for Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. The foundation promotes the creation of Gold Star memorials, and provided the monument’s design.
One side depicts a gold star, and words of tribute. The other side has four panels unique to the cemetery’s monument.
The panels depict homeland, family, patriot and sacrifice through images including Seminole leader Osceola, a presentation of a folded American flag, the flag raising at Iwo Jima, and two tombstones.
Both sides show the silhouette of a saluting serviceman.
It had to be approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs, just like all of the other monuments will.
The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have already raised the money for another monument, said Claudia Jacques, JVSC parliamentarian and liaison with the chapter.
The monument will feature a bronze plaque depicting an American Flag where each of the stripes are words. The Braille translation is beneath it.
The group has also raised money for a wall panel depicting the Revolutionary War, said Jacques, of the Village of Liberty Park. The panel will go on the Defenders of Freedom Wall, which will show conflicts throughout American history.
All of that is in the future. For now, the plaza has just begun an important stage.
“Freedom Memorial Plaza is no longer just an idea,” Mobley said. “It’s now a place, and hopefully this helps drive support for additional monuments.”
For more information, or to donate, visit jvsc.us. Checks can be sent to Joint Veterans Support Committee for Florida National Cemetery C/O Robert Mills, Treasurer, 478 Anchorage Road, The Villages, FL 32163.
