New ideas come alive inside Sawgrass Grove

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.
The Market was packed Wednesday with area residents eager to check out the new amenities and try new foods, drinks and treats.
Cindy Winslow has been keeping up to date with the construction of The Market. She can walk to the area from her home in the Village of St. Catherine and was eager to check it out Wednesday.
“I’m thrilled that it’s open,” Winslow said. “I can’t wait to try some of these businesses.”
Her first stop was Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, a store that sells cookies, cakes, pies, brownies, ice cream and candy. Winslow bought an assortment of cookies for her mah-jongg group.
The location at The Market at Sawgrass Grove is the first Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe to open.
Owner Estelle Krasinski said opening a sweets shop has been her lifelong dream, and she’s been working to make it happen for about a year and a half.
Krasinski was searching for a place to open her business, so she jumped at the opportunity to open at The Market at Sawgrass Grove. She noticed there weren’t many dessert businesses and wanted to be the one to fill that need.
“This is just a fantastic location, and, honestly, this is such new concept to The Villages, too,” Krasinski said. “I’m so happy to be a part of it. It’s great and people seem to be really enjoying it. I just want this to be a place people can come eat some sweet stuff, have a good time, relax and maybe have a sugar overload.”
Winslow’s friend, Elaine Boyer, attended the opening with her and was impressed with the space. She liked that it was indoors, especially because of how hot it has been lately.
“I can stay for hours and just enjoy everything that they have to offer,” said Boyer, of the Village of Pinellas.
Winslow and Boyer also liked that there also are a few grocery options at The Market, including The Villages Grown and The Local Butcher & Market, which will open soon.
“I think it’s wonderful you have all the choices and variety,” Winslow said.
The space at The Market for The Villages Grown has three times more offerings than the location in Brownwood. The goal has always been to expand The Villages Grown across the community.
“The vision is coming alive,” said Jennifer Waxman, executive director of The Villages Grown. “I’m very excited.”
With a larger space, new The Villages Grown offerings are artisan items, including herbs and seasonings, bar condiments and grab-and-go items≤ such as salads, rice bowls, pasta bowls, wraps and sandwiches.
“We’re trying to be a one-stop shop with a unique culinary experience that you can’t get at other locations with a taste of Florida,” Waxman said.
On Wednesday, many visitors also headed to Willy’s Original to try its burgers and other handheld foods. The line to order reached the opposite end of The Market.
Paul and Melody Plust, of the Village of St. Catherine, ordered the All-American burger, which they said was “delicious” and “juicy.”
They also like the concept of the space and are looking forward to the other businesses opening at The Market.
“This is perfect,” Paul said. “This is what we look for.”
