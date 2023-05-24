New housing brings help to women veterans

Deborah White, mother of Ashley White, said her daughter’s love always will be inside Ashley’s Cottage, a short-term home in Fruitland Park for homeless women veterans.
“Her arms are forever around them,” she said.
Villagers for Veterans held the ribbon cutting for the cottage on Saturday. The cottage is named after 1st Lt. Ashley White Stumpf who was killed in 2011 in Afghanistan during combat operations.
White came to the ribbon cutting from her home in Ohio, and said it was the greatest honor to have the cottage, as well as the upcoming Ashley’s House in Eustis, named after her daughter.
“It means she’ll live on forever,” White said. “It’s an honor, and her legacy will live on through other women. This home, it’s what she would do if she were here.”
When Marie Bogdonoff, president of Villagers for Veterans, reached out to White about Ashley’s Cottage, she said it didn’t take her a second to agree to it being named in Ashley’s memory.
The house, Bogdonoff said, was a long time coming.
“We all really wanted some temporary housing for women veterans experiencing homelessness, so this is such a great moment,” said Bogdonoff, of the Village of Pine Ridge.
While the group closed on the house in January, it’s taken months for volunteers to get the supplies, and contractors, necessary to remodel the house. Volunteers also put in countless hours of their own time to get things ready.
Construction on the cottage isn’t quite done, there’s still a few details that need to be seen to, but it will be done in time for veterans to move in at the end of the month.
Ashley’s Cottage will house a maximum of six women at a time who will be chosen by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The goal is to help the women transition into self-sufficiency, and into civilian life.
The women will receive job training and counseling through the VA, as well as female camaraderie and a secure, loving environment at the cottage.
Each woman will go through an evaluation process every 90 days for up to one year to make sure they are receiving enough support and skill training.
The home features bedrooms and an office, as well as a large backyard that faces a pond. To the side of the yard is a small, covered garden for the women to grow herbs and lettuce.
Villagers for Veterans vice president Kathryn Wilgus said the home will serve as a peaceful place for the veterans.
“It will be nice for them to have these normal pieces of life, like gardening and such,” Wilgus said. “Hopefully it all helps with their transition.”
Bogdonoff said the ribbon cutting was an exciting moment for her, as well as the countless volunteers who worked on the house and the donors who raised funds.
“This was definitely a group effort,” she said. “There were so many people involved, but I hope the help doesn’t stop here.”
The project will need constant funding moving forward to ensure the doors stay open as the cottage’s occupants transition fully to civilian life.
During the celebration several groups gave donations to continue supporting the house.
Larry Miller, Post Commander of American Legion Post 219 in Fruitland Park, thanked everyone who assembled for the ribbon cutting.
“Seeing how many people are here is great. This is an important program,” Miller said. “Our heartfelt love goes out to Deb and all of Ashley’s family for her service.”
Miller said support programs for veterans are important for every community.
Ashley’s Cottage will help women veterans return to their civilian lives, which is a difficult transition many veterans struggle with, he said.
Fruitland Park Mayor Chris Cheshire said the transitional home is a blessing.
“With Ashley’s Cottage, our community can now help change the lives of veterans for the better,” he said. “We are proud to celebrate the opening of this home.”
To securely donate to Ashley’s Cottage and Ashley’s House, visit villagersforveterans.org.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
