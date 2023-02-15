New government center on fast track for development

Sumter County commissioners are moving fast to begin work for a new service center in the southern end of the county.
The new location will make it more convenient for residents in south Sumter to access key services such as renewing their driver’s license, paying their property tax or registering to vote.
Commissioners on Tuesday night unanimously approved two contracts with Kimley-Horn for utilities and infrastructure work.
Located at intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and County Road 470 in Sumterville, the 20 acres is envisioned as a future Sumter County Service Center. All county board and committee meetings will be held there.
It’s part of a 37-acre parcel being developed as a commercial business park.
Federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act dollars will pay for water and sewer services to be extended to the property. The county’s Capital Outlay Fund will cover site work and construction.
The new service center will complement the current Villages Sumter County Service Center located at 7375 Powell Rd. in Wildwood.
Also Tuesday:
Commissioners unanimously approved a modification to the Coleman Ridge Community Development District. The CDD will consist of about 130 acres south of Warm Springs Avenue east of U.S. Highway 301. Plans call for 550 single-family homes within the district. It will be adjacent to the future Rep. Marlene O’Toole Industrial Park which will have up to 100,000 square feet of commercial space and about 7 million square feet of industrial use.
They approved a mutual aid agreement with Citrus County for fire rescue and emergency medical services, allowing each fire department to assist the other, as needed.
They accepted a grant from the state of Florida for about $2.7 million to replace the county’s Enhanced 911 equipment at public safety answering points.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
