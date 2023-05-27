New features are coming to Spanish Springs

Residents gradually will experience the subtle twists to Spanish Springs Town Center as it continues to evolve.
The restaurant and bar scene are taking steps to greet residents and visitors in added venues, work continues on a new fitness gym and juice bar, and second-floor apartment living is on the horizon.
It’s all coming as Spanish Springs prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024.
“Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the reuse that residents want.”
FMK Restaurant Group is one of those businesses that is increasing its investment in the original square. As one of the newest tenants, with Coastal del Mar Seafood Grill, FMK always intended on providing an outdoor bar at the location.
“(It’s) just enhancing the restaurant,” said Fred Karimipour, CEO and president of FMK. “It’s something we planned on early on but it took several months to go through the approval process and permitting, and now it’s coming to fruition. We’re making it happen.”
The bar will include 12 seats with additional tables, bringing the total capacity for the area to 20 patrons. The new area is expected to open in August, Karimipour said.
“I think it’s something residents really enjoy and we’re here to please,” he said. “We’re here to give them what they want.”
The future Blondie’s, being developed at Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, is also outdoor bar concept, but one that will complement the squares other restaurants. Plans are in the works to allow patrons to order food from those restaurants, McCabe said, while enjoying the shaded seating alongside The Sharon’s east side.
“Don’t think of this as another bar hut in Spanish Springs,” McCabe said. “We’ll have extended operating hours. It will have a larger beer selection and more cocktails.”
Kariminpour’s FMK Restuarant Group is doubling down on its commitment to serving Spanish Springs by seizing the opportunity to open another eatery at the former location of Augustine’s 1812 House. The team spent part of Friday looking over their future restaurant space.
FMK is in the process of selecting a new concept and name for the location and hope to share news on the plans for the new restaurant soon, Karimipour said.
The restaurant will reopen in fall 2023, he said.
Coastal del Mar became an overnight sensation in Spanish Springs after opening in November 2022 and Karimipour is confident the new restaurant can duplicate its success.
“The reception we received at Coastal del Mar has been amazing,” Karimipour said. “The residents welcomed us with open arms. We are excited to do it again.”
Karimipour is a firm believer in the future of Spanish Springs, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.
“We are honored and thrilled to be part of everything that is happening in Spanish Springs,” he said.
Construction is well underway to create new opportunities to live in the heart of Spanish Springs with The Lofts at Van Patten House, which will consist of seven one- and two-bedroom apartment homes.
A covered golf-cart parking structure for future residents of The Lofts at Van Patten House will be added. A portion of the parking lot behind the Van Patten Building that is currently a landscaping bed will be converted to accommodate eight golf carts.
“The apartments coming will make Spanish Springs our first mixed-use town center,” said Matt Hoopfer, executive director of Commercial Property Management. “So we decided to do some cool stuff there.”
Several of the ideas were inspired by the popularity of Sawgrass Grove, which opened last year. “Sawgrass Grove was so well received, that as we looked at Spanish Springs we were able to retrofit some of those concepts here so old becomes new,” said Mark Morse, president and CEO of The Villages during the recent Evening With The Developer event.
Also coming soon to Spanish Springs:
- Genesis Health Clubs will breathe new life into the Rialto Building, which was undergoing renovations as a movie theater when the pandemic closed theaters around the world and brought filmmaking to a halt. The renovation now underway includes a nutritional area, juice bar and smoothie shop that will be open to the general public in addition to fitness upgrades for members.
- Exterior facades of the Van Patten Building and the El Mercado Building are being updated to make storefronts more retailer friendly.
- The main entrance to Spanish Springs Town Square is getting a fresh new look. The ruin walls on either side of Main Street at the intersection with U.S. Highway 27/441 soon will feature new signage boasting The Villages logo and Spanish Springs Town Center name.
- Nearby, work is started on the future Cordoba Recreation, which will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path, postal station and open space accessible to all Villagers. A neighborhood of 25 villa homes will be built at the location in a future phase, bringing more residents close in proximity to Spanish Springs.
“We are committed to keeping Spanish Springs and all our town centers active areas that serve as focal points for our residents,” McCabe said. “It’s all part of continuing the dream for residents for generations to come.”
