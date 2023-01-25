New facility will bring government services closer in South Sumter

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. High 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.