New facility will bring government services closer in South Sumter

The Sumter County Commission is moving forward with plans to make it more convenient for residents in the southern end of the county to access key services such as renewing their driver’s license, paying their property tax or registering to vote.
County attorney Jennifer Rey reported Tuesday night the county closed Jan. 19 on a $2 million deal with 470 Land LLC to purchase about 20.1 acres of land in the Sumterville area on County Road 470 east of U.S. Highway 301.
Commissioners unanimously approved the final sale agreement at their Jan. 10 meeting.
The property is envisioned as a future Sumter County Service Center that will provide a central location for all county board and committee meetings and to meet demands of growth to better serve the public.
The property is part of a 37-acre parcel that is intended to be developed as a commercial business park.
The county plans to use about 12.3 acres of its newly acquired property for government offices.
The county will use federal money from the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act to pay for water and sewer services to be extended to the property.
The balance of the site preparation work and construction will come from the county’s Capital Outlay Fund.
The new service center will complement the current Villages Sumter County Service Center located at 7375 Powell Rd. in Wildwood.
Also Tuesday:
Commissioners unanimously approved a contract for about $426,000 with Eisman & Russo, Inc. for engineering work for enhancements to CR 525E to improve access at the Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in Oct. 2021 a $6 million grant from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity to expand CR 525E from two lanes to four lanes on a 1.5-mile stretch from U.S. Highway 301 to CR 514.
The improved road will eventually service the future Rep. Marlene O’Toole Industrial Park to the east of U.S. 301, which will have about 7-million square feet of light industrial space, and the planned 2,000-acre Monarch Grove Industrial Area to the north.
• Commissioners honored the Buffalo Stampeders 6U football team for winning the Pop Warner Mid-Florida Div III 6U championship. Players, coaches and their families attended the meeting to accept recognition for their championship season.
Players on the team included: Jariez Bell, Joseph Blake, Thomas Craig, Santino Falotico, Benjamin Ferry, Aiden Inbody, Thomas Kennedy, Isaac Lottner, Levi Orbaker, Thomas Peterkin and Micah Porter. Thomas Craig served as the team’s head coach with Zackery Lottner as his assistant coach. Team moms were Shannon Falotico and Haley Mackey.
