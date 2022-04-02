New facility a big splash with Villagers

Vernon Winchester said the clear weather and shimmering water set a perfect tone Thursday for the grand opening of the new St. Johns Recreation Area.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department's newest neighborhood recreation area features an oval-shaped pool, a bocce court, a corn toss court, a shuffleboard court, a pavilion and a postal station.
After the ribbon cutting ceremony, Vernon saw his wife, Sarah, jump into the 80-degree, climate-controlled pool. After seeing that, he decided to go in for a swim as well.
"The water was perfect," he said. "We thought it was going to be a little bit chilly this morning, but in fact, the weather was perfect and we took the plunge."
Cemented into history as the first residents to swim in the St. Johns pool, the Winchesters said it was nice to set the stage for everyone else to follow.
"Somebody has do it," Michelle said of going in first. "It's beautiful. It's a small community here with beautiful natural outlooks, pretty good sights and the pool. I just love it."
The adult pool that stands as the 106th overall pool in The Villages also quickly became a favorite — from a distance, for now — of Village of St. Johns residents Susan Ward and Bill Herndon, who said they did not jump in the water because they were not dressed to swim.
"We're excited to use the pool," Herndon said. "I've never played bocce or shuffleboard before. So, that'll be a first."
Pam Henry, The Villages Recreation Manager of Lifestyles, Parks and Public Relations, said the pool is now open every day from 7:30 a.m. to dusk (30 minutes after sunset).
She was excited for the department to provide the newest residents of the Village of St. Johns their own facility to use. The St. Johns Recreation Area is the 107th overall in The Villages.
"They're brand new residents here in St. Johns and they were waiting on it," Henry said. "People are swimming and they're enjoying it already. It's not behind any houses. It's got a nice outdoor environment behind it."
Emily Andrews, a recreation facilities manager who will oversee St. Johns, is optimistic that the residents will enjoy all the recreation area's features.
"We had a great turnout today," Andrews said. "It was a lot of people here. It was fun that they got in and swam, but I just love the scenery behind here. We have this lovely pond back here. I think it's going to be a great area."
The St. Johns Recreation Area is the third recreation facility to open in 2022, joining the Cason Hammock Recreation Area and the Homestead Recreation Center, which both debuted in January. A total of four new facilities — Citrus Grove, Ezell, St. Catherine and Hummingbird — came online in 2021.
And there's still more on tap. The First Responders Recreation Center is set for a July debut in the Village of Calumet Grove, with work continuing at six other recreation facilities — Lake Okahumpka, DeLuna, Clarendon, Richmond, Franklin and Dabney.
Back at the newest facility Thursday, Village of St. Johns residents Alan and Michele Klein were impressed with the view surrounding the recreation area.
"It's nice to see the forest and the trees," Alan said.
"I love it," Michelle said. "It seems kind of private here. So, it's kind of exclusive."
Dick and Fran Medeiros have already taken full advantage of the walking path behind the recreation area.
"I walk my dog all the way up there and along the path," Fran said. "This is great. Everybody is so friendly."
The Medeiroses, who moved to The Villages from Mount Dora just two weeks ago, said they'll be sure to use every amenity.
"We're only a couple of minutes away walking," Dick said. "The location of where it's at is outstanding. We have the trees, we have the water, two water features, and we have the trail. This is fantastic. It's a picture-perfect location."
Fran says the pool is also her favorite amenity.
"The pool is beautiful," she said. "I don't know how to swim, but I saw something about swimming lessons. So, I'm looking forward to that."
