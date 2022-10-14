New era of ambulance service begins for VPSD

A new era for The Villages Public Safety Department is off to a promising start. When the clock struck midnight on Oct. 1, the department officially began operating ambulance transports within The Villages in Sumter and Lake counties. The first ambulance officially dispatched on a call rolled out of Station 51 on Bonita Boulevard at 1:41 a.m. Oct. 1, said Edmund Cain, VPSD fire chief. Through the first 72 hours, VPSD responded to 189 calls for service with 129 patients transported to medical facilities in the area. The average response time through that time period was 7 minutes, 13 seconds, Cain said. “We will keep working on improving our response times and fine tuning the system.” VPSD responded to a cardiac arrest call at 8:49 a.m. Oct. 1 and arrived on the scene in 5:52 with the patient transported to UF Health Leesburg Hospital approximately 10 minutes later, said Cain.
“The times are remarkable compared to what they were a year ago,” Cain said.
The community should be proud of the professionalism of the VPSD staff, said Kenny Blocker, district manager.
“The transition was exceptionally smooth,” he said. “The crews have been terrific with everything. At the end of the day, we’re pleased that we are able to provide this service for the residents.”
Nine ambulances are now housed at VPSD fire stations throughout the community and are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Three additional ambulances will provide backup.
VPSD is currently operating a combination of its own ambulances and three on loan from vendor Ten-8 Fire and Safety.
The remaining ambulances will be delivered to VPSD over the next several weeks, said Cain.
“The trucks are still coming in,” he said. “In fact, we had one this week in the bay getting striped and lettered.”
The ambulance service has been a year in the making with a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes to make it a reality, Cain said.
“It was really a race,” he said. “It was a lot of work in a short period of time.”
After hearing stories of long ambulance wait times from residents all last year, Sumter County commissioners unanimously voted in September 2021 to end its contract with American Medical Response and form two distinct ambulance services operated by VPSD and Sumter Fire and EMS.
In December 2021, Sumter commissioners voted 4-1 to issue a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to officially allow VPSD to transport patients, with now-suspended commissioner Oren Miller the only objection.
By January, the Village Center Community Development District reached an agreement with Ten-8 to order its fleet of 12 ambulances for about $3.4 million, including all necessary equipment for each ambulance.
In April, the first ambulance arrived in the community, allowing VPSD crews to begin training in the vehicles.
New agreements were negotiated with Marion and Lake counties.
“We’ve never really had boundaries with the surrounding communities and it will remain that way in Lake and Marion counties,” Cain said.
VPSD will provide ambulance transports in the Lake County portion of the community including Lady Lake, Fruitland Park and Leesburg. It will provide mutual aid in Marion County.
“The relationship we have with all of the surrounding agencies is excellent,” Blocker said. “We appreciate their cooperation in aiding us during this process. It was a big rock to move, but all of the local agencies were supportive of this transition and we thank them for that.”
VPSD staff are all dually certified as either firefighter/paramedics or firefighter/EMTs meaning it did not need to hire additional staff to work on ambulances.
“A large amount of our staff has previously worked on ambulances, so there is a familiarity with that part of the system,” Cain said.
The additional of ambulance services is another way VPSD will be able to serve the residents of The Villages, Cain said.
“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “The public expects the best of the best. This is another step for us to provide them a higher level of care.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
