New commissioners will be sworn in at tonight’s meeting

The Sumter County Commission will be back to full strength when two women appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill in for a pair of suspended commissioners are sworn in at tonight’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Everglades Recreation Complex.
Diane Spencer, a retired attorney with three decades in contract law and Florida bond issues, and Roberta Ulrich, a retired National Security Agency crypto mathematician and decoder, will assume the seats of suspended commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search, respectively.
The two women with long careers in government and Republican politics were selected by DeSantis on Friday to complete the board, which has operated as a quorum of three since Miller, 71, and Search, 72, were suspended by DeSantis in January after their arrests on felony perjury charges.
Both men have pled not guilty and asked a judge to dismiss the case. A hearing on that matter is set for Friday.
Spencer, 77, of the Village of Gilchrist, spent the majority of her legal career in Fort Lauderdale.
She is an elected representative on the board of the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District, a seat she has held since 2008. Prior to that, she served from 2004-08 as a supervisor for Community Development District 5. She also serves on the UF Health Central Florida Hospital Advisory board.
Politically, she has twice been a Florida delegate to the national Republican convention.
Ulrich, 75, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores, has worked for federal agencies including the NSA, NASA, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the General Accounting Office.
She is a member of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee, secretary for the Florida Federation of Republican Women and is a co-founder and vice president of the local Republican Federated Women of Citrus and Sumter Counties.
Miller and Search were arrested last December on charges they lied under oath during a criminal investigation into possible violations of Florida’s open meeting law.
If convicted, they face up to 5 years in prison.
Tonight’s meeting will focus on issues around emergency medical services.
The board is expected to vote on the transitional contract extension with American Medical Response in case the county is not ready to assume full operations when its contract ends on Sept. 30. This is similar in language to what was already approved for the Village Center CDD.
Also on the agenda:
• A contract with a medical billing company and a medical debt collector for the ambulance billing.
• Job postings to hire paramedics and EMTs and the budget adjustment to add those salaries. The deal with AMR will allow the county to place new hires on AMR ambulances until the county takes control.
• An amendment to the contract with UF Health, which currently supplies the county medical director, to allow The Villages Public Safety Department to hire its own medical director.
• Two public hearings on a planned 100-acre industrial area north of SR 44 just west of I-75 and for a mixed-use development on the south side of SR 44 to the east of I-75. The project has already been approved, but this action deals with the addition of some land to that development.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
