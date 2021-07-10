New amenities in spotlight as Fenney reopens

David and Monica King are thrilled they once again can take a short stroll from their home to enjoy activities inside Fenney Regional Recreation Complex. The couple from the Village of Fenney was among the throng of residents to visit the recreation complex Friday to tour the facility as it reopened after a four-month closure for interior renovations. It’s just the latest in a series of both new and improved amenity offerings in The Villages debuting or in the construction process. The Kings were impressed with everything they saw at Fenney. “There is definitely a ‘wow’ factor when you walk in,” Monica said.
“They did a wonderful job. I’m so glad it’s open again.”
Added David: “It’s even better than I expected it to be. You can look at the floor plan and see what they were adding, but you cannot see the beauty of the center on the floor plan.”
That was a sentiment Molly Farrar, recreation area manager at Fenney, heard often on Friday morning.
“The reactions have been very positive,” she said. “Everybody is excited to be back and see all the new amenities.”
Among the upgrades at Fenney are a billiards room, a game room with table shuffleboard and darts, an activity room with a ballet mirror and barre, and an expanded Fit Club with updated exercise equipment.
Outdoor amenities such as the resort-style family pool and the nature boardwalk remained open during construction.
Friday’s celebration featured specials from Fenney Grill and musician Joe Hand performing on the front patio.
Dan Kipp, who moved into the Village of St. Catherine two weeks ago, was visiting the facility for the first time.
“It’s all new to me, but it’s beautiful in here,” he said. “We were here last week to check out the restaurant. So when I got the email about the recreation center was opening, I knew we had to come see it. We’re still trying to get out and see as much as we can. It’s all wonderful.”
Paul Koppel, who has lived in Fenney since the village opened in 2017, was particularly pleased to see the addition of the billiards room.
“When I first came in here I asked one of the assistants ‘when are you putting in pool tables in here?’” he said. “Well now we have our pool tables. I walked through the door and came right here. I just had to try them out.”
Recreation assistants in the Fit Club were busy signing up residents who took advantage of The Villages Recreation and Parks summer special of a three-month membership for $100.
Nancy DiBuono, also of the Village of Fenney, was strongly considering joining the club.
“This is great,” she said. “They really expanded it and added a lot more equipment. I think I might have to get a membership now.”
DiBuono said she appreciates all of the improvements throughout the complex.
“We missed it very much,” she said. “I love all the renovations. It’s beautiful.”
Farrar said she is impressed with the way designers maintained the feel and character that has been one of the hallmarks of the recreation complex since it originally debuted in 2017.
“This recreation center is so beautiful and one of the reasons so many people love it is the way it incorporates the natural elements of our community,” she said. “It was really important to keep that natural Florida theme throughout all of the new areas and I think they did a fantastic job of doing that.”
The reopening of Fenney comes one week after the opening of Citrus Grove Recreation Area in the Village of Citrus Grove. The neighborhood recreation area has a free-form adult pool, courts for bocce, corn toss and shuffleboard and a postal station.
Much more recreation is on the way.
Ezell Regional Recreation Complex is nearing completion at the Sawgrass Grove area in the Village of St. Catherine and is expected to open this fall. The complex will feature a golf theme and will be home to the Clifton Cove Putting Course and is adjacent to the Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course.
Construction is well underway at Homestead Recreation Center in the Village of Citrus Grove. It will be the site for a new dog park, a nature boardwalk trail and astronomy pads for stargazing.
In the northern end of the community, work has begun at First Responders Recreation Center in the Village of Chatham. It will have several amenities previously unavailable north of County Road 466 such as an 18-hole putt & play golf course, resort-style pool, fire pit and platform tennis courts.
Plans have also been announced for several more future recreation amenities including:
Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center, in the Village of Richmond, will be home to water activities such as kayaking and paddle boarding as well as a lakefront restaurant.
Franklin Recreation Center, in the Village of Lake Denham, will feature two short-game golf features with Mickeylee Pitch & Putt and Jubilee Putting Course.
Clarendon Recreation Area, in the Village of Richmond, will have outdoor courts such as pickleball, platform tennis, tennis and sand volleyball.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
