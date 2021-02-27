Net Gain: Tennis sees surge in popularity

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, concerned citizens did their best to stay indoors and contain the virus. But as the weeks and months carried on, more and more people yearned for a safe, outdoor option to keep up their active lifestyles. For many, tennis filled that void, according to the latest annual report on sports participation from the Physical Activity Council. The United States Tennis Association in conjunction with the council announced that national participation in tennis rose 22% from 2019 to 2020, with 21.64 million people hitting the courts in the 2020 calendar year. The report also stated that 2.96 million of those players were new to the sport, a 44% increase in new players from 2019.
Craig Morris, the chief executive of community tennis for the USTA, said much of the sport’s rise in 2020 can be attributed to a concerted effort to keep tennis courts open as a safe option for people to stay active in communities across the country.
“We tried to give as many resources as we could at the local level to keep them open,” Morris said. “We knew with the messaging around tennis that there’d be a spike in interest. But if they couldn’t get on the courts, then the interest would be diminished.”
At The Villages’ country clubs, tennis courts were shut down for five weeks in 2020, according to Mark Davis, the director of tennis for The Villages Golf and Tennis.
Davis said that because of the closure, the total number of players locally in 2020 stayed at approximately the same level as 2019, but if the courts had remained open those five weeks, the clubs would’ve surpassed 2019’s mark. Davis said the number of new tennis players at the clubs in January and February of this year is already higher than the first two months of 2020.
Overall, the 22% rise in tennis from 2019 to 2020 was in stark contrast to the previous year. From 2018 to 2019, the game actually saw a 0.9% decline in total participation.
Morris said some of the credit for the 2020 increase goes to two initiatives the USTA set up as soon as the pandemic took hold. The organization gave out grants to help facilities stay open during shutdowns, and it also launched a “Get Out and Play”campaign to promote safe tennis play.
Many sports require either an indoor venue or a large number of athletes in close physical contact, but tennis skirts around both of those challenges.
Tennis is primarily played outdoors and needs only two competitors to play singles. Social distancing is easy on a regulation court that is 78 feet long, meaning the sport had an easier time meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening. Those decreased risks were a draw for anyone looking for a way to get outside and stay active.
To make sure tennis players were safe, the USTA frequently released health updates about the safety of the sport for players.
“We formed a medical advisory group of leading experts in infectious diseases as well as medical doctors from the USTA,” Morris said “We had six or seven really key informed medical practitioners that guided us though the pandemic.”
In The Villages, where there are more than 75 tennis courts across the recreation facilities and country clubs combined, reopening the sport after a five-week shutdown did involve changes in procedures and operations to keep players safe. The country clubs followed CDC guidelines for social distancing and made changes such as closing the water fountains, requiring masks inside and limiting the size of any tennis clinics.
“We felt that even though tennis is one of the best social-distancing sports, we wanted to make sure people were safe,” said Davis, of the Village of Belle Aire.
After those five weeks, it did not take long for players to return, including Brad Cunningham, of the Village of Collier.
Cunningham has been playing tennis for almost 40 years and plays four times a week locally. He said tennis is his primary way of staying active and when the courts allowed players again, he was back quickly, but with a few extra precautions.
“[I was back] as soon as it opened up,” Cunningham said. “I like to be careful, I try to stay safe. I wear masks. We try to stay away from each other. We haven’t had any problems.”
Cunningham said he takes all the precautionary measures needed. When playing with a partner, he makes sure they keep proper distance at all times. He wears a mask once he goes inside and washes his hands after every match.
Nationally, tennis saw the second-largest rise in participation of any sport last year, according to a separate report by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. With the 22% rise, tennis was ahead of other popular Villages sports such as golf and pickleball — both were listed at a 21% increase — and behind only skateboarding, with a 34% rise.
Players in The Villages have taken notice.
Linda Emore, of the Village of Charlotte, has been playing the game for eight years. She plays five days a week and said she has seen a notable increase of people playing tennis this past year. One of the places specifically she has seen an increase is at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex.
“I mean just look at it right now,” Emore said earlier this week while safely waiting in line for a court to open up.
In addition to an overall increase for 2020, the month-by-month numbers show that more players are picking up the game with each turn of the calendar.
Three of the four highest months of increased tennis play came in the final four months of 2020, including a 5.5% rise in November, according to the USTA. Morris said there is hope that even as the pandemic begins to settle down, new players that have picked up the game will be hooked and stick with it.
“It is a sport that people can play all the through their 90s. There’s real hard research that if you play tennis, you live longer,” Morris said. “Tennis is a sport for life.”
Staff Writer Ryan Weiss can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or ryan.weiss@thevillagesmedia.com.
