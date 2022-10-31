Neighbors set the scene for a spooky season

Strolling down his driveway, John Wierzba rolled up the sleeve on his right arm to reveal a tattoo of a Halloween scene. “Can you tell I love Halloween?” he said. “Ink’s only a month old.”While his body art is relatively new, Wierzba’s love for Halloween isn’t. Wierzba, of the Village of Glenbrook, is known around the neighborhood for the elaborate Halloween scenes in his front yard. The display includes more than 100 pieces and takes him four days to set up. When he lived in Michigan, Wierzba decorated only inside the house for Halloween. “I never did this before,” he said. “I started with three tombstones and a small skull, and it blew up after that. No one was doing anything on our block, so I just got creative and kept going.”
For three years, Wierzba has decorated his yard with a variety of skeletons, tombstones, pumpkins and everything in between.
He changes up his decorations each year, and handcrafts about 75% of them in his workshop on his lanai.
“I go to garage (sales), thrift stores, and make my own candles,” he said.
Wierzba crafts the candles out of PVC pipes and tea lights.
He made two displays of the plant from “Little Shop of Horrors” using common household items.
“They’re made out of foam footballs, the teeth are fake nails, and the veins are hot glue,” Wierzba said.
His windows are covered with wooden panels made out of foam and Velcro, with light-up monster eyes peering through them.
Along with stationary decorations, Wierzba’s spooky scene features plenty of moving parts and lights at night.
“It’s all about creativity and figuring things out,” he said. “There’s been failures, the skeleton that moves back and forth was hard with the motor. It’s all about being patient and working at it.”
That particular skeleton now sits on a tombstone and waves a lantern side to side.
A highlight of Wierzba’s display is the variety of skeletons, including a cat named Binx, the Target dog and one with an acoustic guitar he dubbed John Denver.
He also has four skeletons that wear flannel and play fiddle, banjo and harmonica to several songs.
“I gave the skeletons clothes this year,” he said. “People love them, they’re really cool.”
Decorating his yard for Halloween brings Wierzba joy, and he is happy to spread the feeling.
“People come by and enjoy seeing (the decorations) and thank me,” he said. “That’s all I need — that makes me happy.”
He already is planning his display for next Halloween, which will include a 12-foot tall skeleton.
“I’m working on things for next year already,” he said. “People are asking me what I’m doing.”
At the end of the season, Wierzba stores the decorations in his lanai and attic.
“My wife says we’ll need a storage unit pretty soon,” he said.
But Wierzba isn’t the only person who loves Halloween.
For 22 years, Ralph Bonia has decked out his home for Halloween with plenty of spooky inflatable decorations.
“We moved from Boston, and we started seeing a lot of blow-ups in the area, which we didn’t see up home,” said Bonia, of the Village Santo Domingo. “I added to them every year, and I enjoy the heck out of them.”
Two decades and 15 pieces of decoration later, Bonia enjoys making people smile with his displays.
“I enjoy doing it and a lot of other people enjoy it, too,” he said. “I get good feedback from people.”
PVC piping takes form as a witch and a zombie, while a cauldron releases smoke as potions bubble and boil within.
This Halloween season, Anthony and Galina Pellicano have turned things up to 11.
The residents of the Village of Citrus Grove have a history of going all out on the holidays, and this year is no different.
“I’ve always been a fanatic when it came to Christmas and Halloween,” Anthony said. “We always have lots of decorations. This year we’re even doing a driveway party with a food truck and a band.”
His history with Halloween decorating stretches all the way back to his teenage years.
“When I was about 15, the neighborhood kids and I would all decorate our houses,” he said. “Later, when I lived in Miami, I helped organize entire neighborhood decorating contests. When we did that, the whole neighborhood was decorated, and they put me in charge of giving out prizes.”
Anthony, who began decorating in the middle of September, enjoys the process.
“It keeps me busy and keeps me out of trouble,” he said. “I’ll make decorations out of basic stuff and reuse decorations from past years. I even have lights up that I can program to change to different colors, so I can keep those up year-round and theme them to the holiday.”
His biggest challenge while decorating is the wind.
Despite having lived in Jersey Shore and Miami, where strong winds come in from the coast, his time in The Villages has provided him his greatest aerodynamic challenges.
“I’ve had to adjust some stuff so that it doesn’t get knocked over,” he said. “I’ve also made sure to waterproof everything.”
Despite these challenges, he is appreciative of how the final product is received.
“The neighbors wanted me to go crazy, and people come and visit from all over just by word-of-mouth,” he said. “We have one neighbor who will decorate a little, and he always jokes with me he’s ‘just trying to keep up.’ It’s just fun that other people can enjoy it.”
Staff writer Abby Bittner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or abby.bittner@thevillagesmedia.com. Staff Writer Joseph Francis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5414, or joseph.francis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.