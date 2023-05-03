Neighbors saving neighbors marches on

With more than 5,100 residents throughout the community trained to use an automated external defibrillator, Villagers are ready to save lives.
Now, they want to make sure they can continue to do so.
The Village of LaBelle Neighbors Saving Neighbors group is raising money to fund its program for 10 years. The group has been in operation for about five years, and is looking toward the future. It’s a milestone year for the group, and one that demonstrates the continued impact and growth of the overall Neighbors Saving Neighbors program.
The program trains residents in using AEDs and how to respond to cardiac arrests before paramedics arrive.
“I’m very proud of what this program has turned out be, it’s amazing,” said Lew Simon, founder of Neighbors Saving Neighbors. “You can’t put it into words when you get a report that somebody else was saved.”
When a cardiac event occurs, every second counts, both to preserve lives and brain function. The Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES), reported that, in 2021, only 9.1% of those who experienced cardiac arrests outside of hospitals survived to receive hospital treatment and be discharged.
Among the cases reported to CARES, only 40.2% of those who experienced a cardiac arrest were given CPR by a bystander. Only 10.2% of those who had a cardiac arrest in public had a bystander step in with an AED.
The national cardiac save rate is lower than the local rate. Between Jan. 1, 2022, and July 15, 2022, the Villages Public Safety Department reported a 15% cardiac arrest save rate, said Kara Watts, Villages Public Safety division chief of EMS and training.
That rate is fueled by dedicated, trained residents ready to leap into action with CPR and AEDs. In 2022, Villages Public Safety trained 750 residents in their AED/CPR classes, said Bob Sjogren, community risk reduction coordinator for The Villages Public Safety Department.
In The Villages, AEDs are everywhere, from recreation centers to private homes. In 2019, a Daily Sun investigation also showed that, on a per-capita basis, The Villages had more of the portable computerized devices, and more citizens trained in their use, than any other United States community for which data was available.
However, it’s the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, founded back in 2004, that truly sets The Villages apart. The neighborhood program, which is run through The Villages Public Safety Department, allows dispatchers to alert trained citizens through ReadyAlert to respond with an AED before first responders arrive.
“The AED groups typically get there faster than EMS does because sometimes they’re literally right next door with their training and the access to AEDs,” Watts said. “They are just fantastic as far as responding goes. Their care is very standardized, because we train them, and every AED group is training the same exact way.”
Neighbors Saving Neighbors volunteers answer about 1/3 of all cardiac arrest calls in The Villages, said Simon, of the Village of Glenbrook.
It is hard to describe what the growth of the program has meant. What started out as only a couple of his neighbors has grown beyond measure, he said.
The program and the number of lives saved speak for itself, Simon said.
Across The Villages, there are 260 Neighbors Saving Neighbors groups with 718 AEDs and more than 5,100 Villagers are trained to respond during a cardiac arrest, Sjogren said.
And Neighbors Saving Neighbors has not only saved lives in The Villages. The program has influenced other senior communities across the country in states like Arizona, Oregon, North Carolina and Washington to start their own programs.
Now, The Village of LaBelle group is raising money to purchase additional AEDs and fund the group for 10 years.
This group started in 2018 with 11 AEDs and enough money to get them through 2023. It now has over 30 responders, said Joe Lauricella, the group’s vice president.
Since then, the group has responded to eight cardiac arrest incidents, he said.
So far, they’ve reached about a third of their fundraising goal, and are reaching out to the community for assistance.
“The program works, we actually save people’s lives,” he said. “When people ask me why are we having a fundraiser; what’s the costs of a saved life?”
The money would allow the group to stay alive for another several years and cover costs for AED maintenance such as battery and pad replacements.
Checks can be mailed to or put in the drop box at: LaBelle North AED program 478 Ink Spot Way, The Villages FL 32163. Checks should be made out to the LaBelle North AED program.
To learn more about the program, contact Sjogren at robert.sjogren@districtgov.org.
Staff Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.