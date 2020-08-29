Neighbors embrace lifesaving program

What started as an email from one resident grew into the first neighborhood automated external defibrillator program to encompass an entire village. The Villages is well known for its Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, which trains volunteer residents in CPR and AED use, alerting them to a distressed neighbor’s home at the very same moment emergency crews are dispatched. When precious minutes matter, bystander CPR/AED is a critical first step in the chain of survival against cardiac arrest. Last year, Nancy Wormuth, of the Village of DeSoto, reached out to her neighbors seeking volunteers to help get automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, for their village through the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program. Last week, that idea came to fruition in a big way. It wasn’t just a few streets, but the entire Village of DeSoto that will make up this AED neighborhood — 684 homes in total. Volunteers all across DeSoto stepped forward to train and contributions came from residents throughout the village to purchase the AED’s. DeSoto is the first village-wide project in the program.
In most cases, an entire village isn’t covered, according to The Villages Public Safety Department’s Lt. John Longacre, who coordinates the program. In many cases, there are AEDs serving a portion of a larger neighborhood, he said.
Last week, the DeSoto group installed 15 AEDs throughout the village. The devices were hooked up as part of a golf cart parade.
Wormuth previously lived in the Village of Gilchrist in the Sharon Villas, which had an AED program with two devices.
Wormuth and her husband, Jim, were the first residents of DeSoto. She started considering the idea of leading a drive to install AEDs 18 months ago and wanted to cover all of DeSoto.
She said she was inspired to lead the campaign by the memory of her father, who died of cardiac arrest in 1979. Although a police officer was on the scene fairly quickly, he couldn’t help her father and by the time an ambulance arrived, he’d already suffered brain damage. He died soon after.
Wormuth had help with getting DeSoto’s group up and running. Cindy Cartwright arranged for the purchase of the AEDs and worked with Villages Public Safety. She also coordinated the volunteers who went door to door looking for donations to pay for the AEDs and for those who would allow the AEDs to be placed on posts on their properties.
“Oh my God, we’re so excited — it’s been a long time coming,” she said.
The volunteers started working in July 2019. At that time, all the homes in the village hadn’t been sold yet and some people were away for the summer, so the canvassing got off to a slow start. The group had hoped to raise enough for the equipment as well as funding several years of the ReadyAlert service that pages volunteers when they’re needed.
Village of DeSoto resident Sheldon Levi coordinated the training of the volunteers with Bob Sjogren, public education technician for The Villages Public Safety Department. Sjogren said in this case, he trained about 30 volunteers. There are more people lined up to be certified, but further training has been put off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, there are now 231 groups in The Villages that have deployed a total of 596 AEDs in neighborhoods. Approximately 200 more also are in businesses, recreation centers, churches, government offices, public safety vehicles and more. A Daily Sun analysis shows The Villages has more AEDs, per capita, than any city in the U.S., contributing to a cardiac survival rate that is four times the national average.
More than 4,000 Villagers are trained in the devices’ use and are on standby to save lives. There are also 24 more Villages neighborhood groups in the formation process.
Creating a Neighbors Saving Neighbors program in a neighborhood starts by contacting Longacre of The Villages Public Safety Department at 352-205-8280 or Lt.John.Longacre@districtgov.org.
CPR is an essential first step in helping to keep blood circulating in a cardiac arrest patient. An AED can deliver an electrical shock to a heart that is quivering ineffectively or beating excessively, thereby stopping the heart temporarily, so it may reset to a normal heart beat.
However, national statistics from the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival show that only four of every 10 cardiac arrest victims receive CPR help, and even less, 12%, have an AED applied by bystanders, contributing to a dismal national survivor rate in which only one of every 10 cardiac arrest victims is able to make it to a successful hospital discharge. According to the American Red Cross, for each minute a defibrillation is delayed, a patient’s survival chances drop by 10%.
The Villages neighborhood AED program works to increase those survival odds, especially since 80% of cardiac arrests occur in the home.
The 15 AEDs are installed roughly 800 feet apart, with some variation because of needing permission from the homeowners to place the devices. The posts are white, with a solar-powered light at the top to illuminate them at night. They most resemble mailboxes.
In the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, those in a neighborhood trained in the use of the AED are notified on their phones through a service called ReadyAlert that there’s a cardiac arrest victim nearby. Available persons then grab the nearest AED and attend to the victim.
Rick Sendzik volunteered to host one of the units in front of his house.
“We were more than glad to have it,” Sendzik said. “It’s a great location. We even re-landscaped to give it a little more pop.
“The team has done an amazing job raising funds.”
Nancy and Mark Leverentz also volunteered to have a device put in their yard. Nancy, a nurse, and Mark, a retired police officer, both have experience training people in AED use.
“We have a box in front of our house because we know it’s that important,” Nancy said.
Those in the parade last week parked their golf carts at Sugar Cane Recreation Area to walk across the street for the placement of the 15th and final AED in the neighborhood.
“I feel great,” Wormuth said after all the AEDs were installed. “I’m so proud of this community. It was the community that made this happen.”
