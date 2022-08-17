National Nonprofit Day highlights community support

National Nonprofit Day is commemorated Aug. 17 each year and recognizes the importance of organizations dedicated to helping communities thrive.
In The Villages, this includes Friends of SoZo Kids, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars to give school supplies to children in need; The Villages Parrot Heads Club, which combines socializing and philanthropy on a large scale; The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club, which builds affordable homes for families; and many more.
"Villagers are some of our best volunteers," said Vicki D'Angelo, owner of Horses with a Mission in Groveland. "They jump right in and start working as soon as they get here. To them, the longer drive is worth it because of the help they give us."
The country as a whole is tapping back into its giving spirit. Americans gave more than $484 billion dollars last year— a 4% increase from 2020, according to Giving USA's 2021 annual report.
Florida is a hot spot for nonprofits and volunteering. The Florida Nonprofit Alliance found 56% of households volunteered in some capacity last year, and almost 7 in 10 homes reported giving to charity.
The Villages Parrot Heads Club partners with OneBlood to host blood drives every few months, and the events are some of the most popular for the group.
Club president Mark Woodland said the group donated 138 gallons of blood, or 1,105 pints, over the last six months.
"That is enough to help 3,315 people," said Woodland, of the Village of Gilchrist. "We have club members donate during the blood drives, but anyone from the community can come, sign up that day and donate with us."
The Villages Parrot Heads is one of more than 200 Parrot Head clubs around the world. It is made up of more than 20,000 members who dedicate their time and hard work to helping their communities.
"We also hold poker runs," Woodland said. "We just had our first one after the pandemic made us pause. We raised $24,000 and so far distributed $3,000 to Shepherd's LightHouse, $250 to the Sons of American Legion Post 347 for their golf tournament, $6,104 to Combat Veterans to Careers, $2,250 to Patriot Service Dogs and $2,000 to Center Hill Children's Mission."
Woodland said the club's 1,300 members are spread throughout The Villages and are ready to have fun while helping others every chance they get.
Friends of SoZo Kids is a nonprofit club in The Villages centered around raising money for SoZo Kids, a program developed by the Help Agency of the Forest serving families and children who live in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
Club president Linda Casey said the group became a 501(c)(3) on March 1, 2020, but helped as a support group long before then.
"We have many members who were with the group when it started,” Casey said.
Casey, of the Village of LaBelle, said part of being a nonprofit means everyone volunteers.
"Nonprofits cannot use the money they get for salaries, which means everyone involved is doing it for free because they want to make a difference,” Casey said.
During their Back-To-School Bash on Aug. 6, the club raised $20,000 to purchase new backpacks for students going back to school and gave away more than 1,000.
"We raise money all year long where we get a few hundred dollars here and there," Casey said. "We get money from other clubs who support us so we can support the Help Agency."
The Help Agency of the Forest, which was founded by Pastor Dave Houck, serves roughly 43,000 families living in the Ocala National Forest.
"The people living in poverty in the forest are spread out among the 430,000 acres," Houck said. "Some are experiencing generational poverty, and we do everything we can to give these kids a better life."
Horses With a Mission in Groveland is a therapeutic nonprofit riding center for people with physical, mental and emotional disabilities.
D'Angelo opened the facility in 2019 to give people an opportunity to experience the healing bond they can have with horses.
"It is truly remarkable the effects horses have on people,” D'Angelo said. "People are more calm and happy almost as soon as they sit in the saddle.”
D'Angelo said caring for horses can get expensive quickly as food, veterinary bills and tack equipment add up.
"We rely on volunteers and donations 100%,” she said. "Otherwise it's just me, and I wouldn't be able to run this place alone.”
She is constantly blown away by how far people are willing to go to help her riding center.
She said the number of Villagers who volunteer at Horses With a Mission has doubled since the start of the year, with multiple residents becoming volunteers in the last few months.
The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club recently launched its new Villagers Home Assist program to help people living in and around The Villages with home maintenance chores like pressure washing and gutter cleaning.
Co-president Sally Read said the club has more than 100 people ready to help out whenever they are needed.
"We have a mix of people who used to own their own companies for landscaping or pressure washing, and those who only have the experience of working on their own home," said Read, of the Village of Tall Trees. "The time that people give to others is the most valuable part of our efforts."
Read said the club receives nominations for people who need help, then schedules a day to work.
"We work until everything is done," Read said.
Read said the cost of labor is high, so there is no way people would get the assistance they need if it weren't for volunteers.
"It might seem like a small thing not being able to straighten a fence or trim your trees and bushes, but for people who cannot do those tasks — either because of age, disability or other similar factors — those tasks add up," Read said.
The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club started three years ago and built its first house in November 2020. Members raised $10,000 to build the house.
Members started building a second home in January after raising $15,000.
"With the increase in our membership, we eventually hope to do two a year," Read said. "We are due to start our third home in October in Fruitland Park."
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
