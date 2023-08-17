National Day honors work of nonprofits

National Nonprofit Day puts a spotlight on generosity each year on Aug. 17.
Local nonprofit organizations such as The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club, Friends of SoZo Kids, Angel Wigs of Hope, The Villages Woodworkers and many more give back in big ways to lend a hand to those who need it.
“We have a lot of people who want to help,” said Sally Read, co-president of The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club. “When we are not building a house for the Habitat for Humanity aspect of our group, we’re at someone’s house trimming bushes and tree limbs, weeding and doing those harder tasks that they can’t do.”
These groups and groups across the state are working to keep up with demand. The 2022 Florida Nonprofits Survey, the most recent from the Florida Nonprofit Alliance, showed 45% of nonprofits surveyed served more clients in 2022 than in 2021.
Building Homes
The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club takes a hands-on approach to giving back. In addition to building four homes for Habitat since the group formed in 2019, members participate in the Villagers Home Assist program to help people in and around The Villages with yard or exterior home maintenance they can’t do.
Read, of the Village of Tall Trees, said they work in the early morning hours to beat the heat, but the sweating is worth it to be able to help others.
“We help people who are injured or disabled and can’t do things like pressure wash their house or fix their sprinklers,” she said. “We recently helped someone who owned her own big lawnmower but started using oxygen and she couldn’t get on the machine with the medical equipment.”
The group helps people in The Villages as well as Lady Lake, Wildwood and other nearby communities. Email villagershabitat@gmail.com for more information.
Comforting Cancer Patients
Angel Wigs of Hope provides wigs to women who lose their hair while going through chemotherapy.
“When people donate money to us, we can buy the wigs and care kits these women need,” said Marie Hulsizer, founder and leader. “When you feel more like yourself you can focus on something other than your diagnosis, and you get to feel like you take control of your life again.”
Hulsizer, of the Village of Bridgeport at Mission Hills, said every time a woman walks into the Angel Wig office, she is inspired by their energy.
“Sometimes they are a little nervous, but they always leave with a smile and their head is high,” she said. “As soon as they put on the new wig to wear, their energy changes.”
In the year and a half Angel Wigs has operated, the group gave wigs to approximately 140 women. At a fundraiser in July, the group collected $6,800 thanks to a partnership with The Villages Parrot Heads.
Investing in Kids
One of their biggest days of the year for the Friends of SoZo Kids is the first Saturday in August, when the club’s Back-to-School Bash typically is held. This year, the event on Aug. 5 at Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church served more than 1,000 children who live in the Ocala National Forest.
The group raised $10,000 and received an anonymous matched donation to buy backpacks and fill them with school supplies, new underwear, socks and shoes; and give children free haircuts. This year, they fit 650 kids with new shoes, surpassing last year’s 525 pairs.
The group supports the Help Agency, a nonprofit that helps families living in poverty in the forest.
“It’s always fantastic every year to see this, there are so many families that come and a lot of them are in bare feet,” said Ed Latimer, president of Friends of SoZo Kids. “We are positively changing their lives by doing this program.”
Handcrafting Donations
The Villages Woodworkers use their skills with lathes and carving tools to make everything from toys for children to pens and urns that honor veterans.
Last year, the club made more than 10,000 toys for kids, ranging from cars and wooden dogs to jigsaw puzzles. Members also turn wood pens for the Pens for Troops program to say “thank you” to those in the military, and in March they turned their 4,000th pen.
The handmade urns are for veterans who don’t have the resources for funeral expenses.
President John Scott said the club has a large number of members who are veterans, as well as people who want to give respect to fallen veterans and those in need.
“Many are veterans who are homeless or don’t have family or money to afford a burial,” said Scott, of the Village of Caroline. “Since urns are expensive, members make them as a final way to honor them.”
Supporting the Community
And all year long, drives and events are run by Villages groups to raise money and collect items for their favorite causes, largely in recreations centers across The Villages.
For example, the Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages collects items for its Pajama and Book Drive by putting boxes at recreation centers each fall. The group’s 14th annual Pajama and Book Drive last year was its most successful so far, with about 9,600 pairs of pajamas and 6,700 books collected.
“Residents are very passionate about their causes,” said Pam Henry, manager of lifestyle, events and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “Charities depend on individuals who commit to giving small amounts and the Recreation and Parks department is happy to help by providing donation collection sites in the recreation centers.”
