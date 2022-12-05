National competitions come to area

Location. Location. Location. Not surprisingly, Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach garner most of the attention when sporting events take a look at coming to Florida’s midsection. Yet as The Villages continues to flourish and make its mark as another central Florida hotspot, more sporting organizers are choosing to come closer to the borders of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The AVP beach volleyball circuit brought its 2022 season to a close Sunday on the shores of Lake Harris, as the AVP Pro Series Central Florida Open became the first December event in the circuit’s nearly 40-year history. “The AVP had not played a tournament in Central Florida since 1997,” AVP chief executive Al Lau said, “and after 25 years we were thrilled to be able to come back and work with a terrific venue at Hickory Point Beach.”
That followed last month’s announcement that the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation would bring its biennial IWWF World Waterski Championships back to Groveland next October — an unprecedented back-to-back selection for an event that traditionally rotates globally.
Before the Jack Travers Water Ski School welcomed the world’s best last fall, the previous two editions had been held in Malaysia and France.
“Travers has a tremendous venue, and we look forward to hosting the world’s best water skiers at this world-class ski site,” said Bob Archambeau, president of USA Water Ski & Wake Sports that serves as the sport’s governing body in this country.
The 2022 calendar also has seen the LPGA’s top developmental circuit bring one of its events to Howey-in-the-Hills, Olympic-caliber show jumping at Ocala’s World Equestrian Center and the annual Southeastern Pro Rodeo in Ocala.
Still to come: A pair of prime high school events as the FACA North/South All-Star Football Classic returns to The Villages High School on Dec. 21, followed by basketball’s Battle At The Villages, which has brought teams from as far away as Kentucky and Wisconsin.
“We look forward to visitors experiencing all our community has to offer,” Sean Parks, Lake County’s board chairman, said in welcoming the IWWF back for a return engagement.
This weekend’s AVP event brought 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams to Hickory Point Beach, competing in double-elimination brackets across three days. Headlining the field was Orlando’s Phil Dalhausser, a four-time Olympian and 2008 gold medalist who owns 61 career AVP titles.
Fans also could see former NBA player Chase Budinger, who played seven seasons with four different teams before transitioning to beach volleyball in 2018. He was paired for the first time with Reid Priddy, a 2004 indoor volleyball Olympian and winner of the prestigious Manhattan Beach Open in 2019.
No fewer than 11 other competitors had a homecoming of sorts with connections to the Sunshine State. That included Florida natives Kyle Friend (Boca Raton), John-Michael Plummer (Jupiter) and Corinne Quiggle (Ponte Vedra Beach).
“Florida is historically one of the largest beach volleyball communities in the nation,” said the AVP’s Lau, “and we wanted to bring a professional event showcasing the sport’s elite talent to this incredibly passionate beach volleyball fan base.”
Beach-worthy weather shined down on both players and fans, while the Central Florida Open also was a chance for Hickory Point Beach to showcase its elite-level courts.
“Our venue was built for championship and professional-level events such as this,” said venue director Steve Bishop, also executive director for the Florida Region of USA Volleyball. “We wanted to roll out our Southern hospitality for the athletes and fans.”
The IWWF World Waterski Championships bring together more than 200 of the sport’s top skiers, representing some three dozen nations. A year ago, Britain’s Joel Poland rewrote the men’s overall points record and Australia’s Jacinta Carroll barely missed the women’s jump mark.
“Florida is the undisputed waterski capital of the world,” said IWWF president Jose Antonio Perez Priego. “We had one of the best ever water-ski events in 2021 in Lake County where everyone made us feel at home.
“Our return will give the ones who could not previously attend the opportunity to experience the good vibe and an opportunity to perform to the best of their abilities at one of the premier waterskiing venues.”
The event returns to the Travers trio of lakes next Oct. 8-15. The festivities include a banquet and closing ceremony that celebrates the newest inductees to the sport’s International Hall of Fame.
“We are thrilled to host back-to-back World Waterski Championships,” said Jason Siegel, CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, “and know that the athletes, coaches, family and friends from around the world will enjoy a first-class experience in our community.”
While the professional organizations are starting to take notice of all central Florida has to offer, the Florida High School Athletic Association has been a fan of Lake County for more than a decade.
Every year since 2011, the FHSAA has held its state championship golf tournaments at the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. That came after the event had a two-year stint in Marion County, at Silver Springs Shores Country Club in Ocala and Juliette Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon.
Senior writer J.T. Wilcox can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5332 or jt.wilcox@thevillagesmedia.com.
