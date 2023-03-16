Multitude of art shows highlight spring’s start

As luck would have it, March has a healthy serving of art shows over the next two weekends.
Several Villages resident lifestyle groups will display and sell their fine and practical artwork. All of these events are free and open to the public.
“It’s very exciting to know that someone will have my art in their home,” said Mary Kozlowski, of the Village of Osceola Hills and the Rohan Glass Fusion Club.
Some of the artists may be able to accept credit cards, but it is best to pay either in cash or by check if one is purchasing a piece or two.
“Somebody else might do something wonderful, and you want to have a piece of that,” said Dawna Dean, recreation supervisor of lifestyle events with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “We all have our strengths.”
According to Dean, January through March is the busiest time for art shows.
“(The shows) help the groups replenish their supplies if they need new molds or anything like that for their club,” Dean said.
It also gives the groups a chance to meet new residents and maybe recruit potential members.
“The Villages has so many gifted and talented people here,” said Hallie Deutsch, of the Village of Winifred and the SeaBreeze Glass Fusion Club. “Come out and at least look at the artwork that all of us do. You’ll really get a sense of the talent that lives in The Villages.”
For the Visual Arts Association, its Artists Round the Square event at Lake Sumter Landing serves several purposes. Some of the money collected from art purchases benefits the group’s scholarship program, which helps local students who want to pursue art in their college years. Spectators can see acrylic, watercolor, clay, glass fusion and photography artworks.
“It’s delightful to see the creations people come up with and what people can do with their mediums,” show chair Nan Kohr said in a past interview.
SeaBreeze Potters
8:30 a.m.-noon today, SeaBreeze Recreation
Group members will have a wide assortment of hand-built and wheel thrown pottery available for purchase. Additionally, a few items for sale will help raise funds for art supplies for the children’s programs at Leesburg Center for the Arts.
Colored Pencil Painters Guild
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Colony Cottage Recreation
The group is hosting its first spring jubilee since 2019. It will include an art show featuring some of the members’ colored pencil creations; several chance drawings for artwork and gift baskets; and five art demonstrations.
Sunset Pointe Photography Showcase
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Miona Recreation
The group’s annual show will feature its members’ creative work with the camera. One member specializes in beach scenes, while another takes pictures of wildlife and another sets his lenses on landscapes. The members will be happy to talk about how the pictures came to be, including what cameras they used and photo editing techniques.
SeaBreeze Glass Fusion Club
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, SeaBreeze Recreation
Throughout four different rooms in the recreation center, decorative and practical glass fusion items will be available for purchase, including wall art, platters, plates and jewelry. The club members use different colors, textures and themes in their works.
FUNctional Art Glass and Pottery Sale
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Everglades Recreation
The FUNctional Art Glass and FUNctional Mud groups are joining forces for this show and sale. Around 35 tables will display a variety of items from functional and decorative artists, including jewelry, basket bases, bowls and everything in between.
Rohan Glass Fusion Showcase
10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 25, Rohan Recreation
About 20 tables will be filled with the members’ handiwork with fused glass, from vases to bowls to plates to wall decor to glass art in stands. The show will take place in the arts and crafts room.
E-Zealous Glassworks and Ike’s Fun Fusion Showcase and Sale
10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 26, Eisenhower Recreation
A couple of glass fusion groups will share the spotlight at this event, where people can see and maybe take home pieces such as bowls, artwork, jewelry and a few Easter-themed items.
Artists Round the Square
1-4 p.m. March 26, Lake Sumter Landing
Members of the Visual Arts Association will spend the afternoon outdoors showing off their creative pursuits in different mediums, while attendees can ask questions about how the paintings came to life. They also can pick the people’s choice winners that will be announced toward the end of the event.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
