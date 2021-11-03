Multiple events to highlight an artsy November

In the month of Thanksgiving, art enthusiasts get to experience a bountiful harvest of artwork made by some creative residents and a few out-of-towners. The Laurel Clay Artists kick things off with a show and sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex. Eight members of the group will display everything from functional and decorative pottery to wall art, vases, bowls, sculptures and planters. Sally Gage will show mostly artistic items including sculptures, vases and bowls. She likes to feature animals and people in her works.
“They’re more decorative than functional,” said Gage, of the Village of Woodbury. “Everybody is really artistic. I can go in there and sometimes work in complete silence, and you can feel the camaraderie anyway. If you need any help, they’re there to work with you.”
This is the first show the group will host since early last year.
“We all have been making stuff,” Gage said. “We all enjoy it so much. Practically, why we like to have a sale is you can only keep so much yourself. For me, it’s been therapy, especially during COVID, to still make things.”
The SeaBreeze Potters group will host a show from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at its namesake recreation center. About 15 members will display various hand-built creations and pieces thrown on potter’s wheels.
“We have people who come to our shows who have known the artist over the years,” group leader Jo Magram said. “They come in specifically to see what their new creations are, which is lovely.”
Proceeds from certain items for sale will go toward helping purchase art supplies for Fruitland Park Elementary School.
Magram will show off her detailed sculptures of birds, frogs and chickens at her table.
“I don’t do utilitarian pieces where they’re used to hold something,” she said. “I also enjoy pieces that have a sense of humor.”
American Craft Endeavors will roll into town Saturday and Sunday for the 24th annual Art and Craft Festival happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Spanish Springs Town Square.
More than 100 artists and crafters from around the state, with a few traveling from elsewhere in the country, will converge in The Villages to sell some of their wares. The event also will feature a green market area that includes floral arrangements and items like handmade soaps.
“The quality of artisanship is incredible and unique,” said Elizabeth Dashiell, publicist for American Craft Endeavors. “It’s a beautiful mix. (The patrons) will be in for a real treat for what they’ll see. It’s always cool to see something different and get a jump start on the holidays with something you can only get here.”
On Nov. 14, about 30 members of the Visual Arts Association will set up their artwork at Brownwood Paddock Square for an Artists Round the Square event, which will run from 1 to 4 p.m.
It will be the VAA’s first outdoor art show of the season, and both seasoned and new members are looking forward to displaying their art.
“They’re anxious to show their artwork, especially since the pandemic,” show chair Nan Kohr said. “They’ve created all kinds of stuff they want to show off.”
Those who attend can vote for their favorite piece of art, and at the end of the event, the group will announce the people’s choice winners.
This event started about 18 years ago, when VAA member Lee Asta wanted to create a street art show in The Villages. It alternates between the three town squares.
“It’s always been a fun afternoon,” said Kohr, of the Village of Caroline. “Occasionally an artist will work on (a piece of art), but most people are too busy talking to people, telling the story of how they created the art.”
Staff Writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.