Movies make their debut at The Sharon

Movies are returning to Spanish Springs Town Square. The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center will debut its new Cinema Series at The Sharon on Tuesday. The series will feature art house, indie and classic hits, and begin with weekly showings on select Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays when there are no previously booked live performances. Tickets are now available for $10.25 each, or a discounted rate of $8.50 each for residents, for the premiere week’s showings of “The Matrix” on Tuesday, “Singin’ In the Rain” on Wednesday and “Grease” on Thursday. All shows are at 4:30 p.m. The three films will screen again the following week. “We are very excited about this series,” said Elizabeth Constant, booking coordinator at The Sharon. “It’s going to be a unique way for people to enjoy movies. We’ll now have live and recorded entertainment, so it will be cool to offer both.”
New titles will be announced bi-weekly. General admission tickets will go on sale each Thursday for the following week available at The Sharon or Villages Box Office locations or online at TheSharon.com or www.thevillagesentertainment.com/cinema-series-the-sharon.
The Sharon will not be selling popcorn, but a variety of concessions will be available including chocolates, pretzels, chips and trail mixes. A full bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be open.
The number of performing arts centers showing movies is increasing throughout the industry, Constant said.
“We have seen while booking movies that distributors have a roster available for performing arts centers, so it’s a popular trend already,” she said.
The Sharon will schedule films during the week while working around the schedule of live entertainment already booked, said Cassie Francois, senior production coordinator at The Sharon.
“We are working around a season that has already been built,” she said. “We have 38 openings for movies right now. Going into 2023, we’re going to look at the schedule and try to find more openings.”
Among the other films coming in future weeks are “Casablanca,” “Citizen Kane,” “Breakfast at Tiffanys,” “Cat on A Hot Tin Roof,” “The Godfather” trilogy, Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” “Dirty Dancing” and “Back To the Future.”
“We’re excited to bring some classic hits,” Francois said. “And we’re going to throw some indie movies in there and musicals as well. Once we get into the holiday season we’ll start seeing some classic holiday films our patrons love.”
Holiday films will include “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas,” “Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
To prepare for the series, a 20K resolution digital projector and a 24x40-foot screen are in place. The theater boasts excellent acoustics for sound.
“It’s been a challenge just to figure out how to get this all up and running and what we possibly might need to bring in to make everything look and sound good,” said Luke Bezio, audio/visual supervisor at The Sharon.
Stan Ackerman, of the Village of Sanibel, believes the series will be popular among Villagers. Ackerman was one of the theater ushers invited to a preview screening to test the new technology.
“Seeing a movie here is going to be wonderful,” he said. “It’s such a great auditorium. It’s comfortable and all of the views are great. It will be fun seeing some of the great old movies on a big screen again.”
The Rialto Theatre, across the street from The Sharon, closed for a planned renovation in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that project.
Mark Morse, president and CEO of The Villages, addressed the situation with the theater during the Evening With The Developer event in May.
“We were planning on doing a complete remodel and reopening it,” he said. “But when COVID hit, it didn’t seem like a prudent decision to go ahead with that until we understood what is happening with the industry.”
While this summer has seen the return of blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Morse pointed out box office sales and the number of new releases are still well behind pre-pandemic levels.
“The movie business isn’t great right now,” he said. “We understand we’d all like to go back to the old ways. We’re watching it closely and we’re asking you to be patient.”
Morse teased the idea of the Cinema Series at The Sharon and received a positive response.
He pointed out new releases are available at Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing, which offers a more central location in the community.
Constant said she is hopeful the Cinema Series at The Sharon will be a popular addition.
“I hope it will be a way to invite people who maybe haven’t had the opportunity to come to The Sharon,” she said. “And it will fill a need and a gap for movies in the north end of the community.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
