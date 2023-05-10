Mother’s Day spending to hit record highs

People want to celebrate mom in a big way this year.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, and about 84% of people plan to observe the occasion, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Consumers plan to spend about $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day, which is a record. It beats out last year’s record when consumers were forecast to spend $31.7 billion.
“Mother’s Day provides Americans with an opportunity to honor important women in their lives,” said Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO, in a statement. “As people make plans to celebrate this year, retailers are prepared to help shoppers find gifts of appreciation and admiration for those they want to recognize on this special day.”
Consumers on average plan to spend about $274.02 per person, which is the most ever recorded since the federation started collecting data. The previous record, $245.76 spent per person, belonged to 2022, according to the NRF.
Local businesses, such as Peterbrooke Chocolatier, Plantation Flower Design & Gifts, Jewelry Design and Gifts & More at The Paper Store, that see many customers come in to shop for the holiday have seen an influx of people well before the big day.
Flowers and greeting cards are the most popular gifts this year. About 74% of consumers plan to spend money on both items, according to the NRF.
Mother’s Day is the busiest holiday at Plantation Flower Designs & Gifts in Southern Trace Plaza.
“It’s going to be extremely busy. There are a lot of moms in The Villages,” said Jeff Osterman, owner of the flower shop. “It’s always been an extremely popular holiday. I don’t think that will ever change, so we just gear ourselves up. ... I anticipate it’s going to be good.”
Osterman has brought in extra coolers for the bouquets delivered. He’s also had a torrent of flowers shipped in to make the bouquets.
In general, customers are ordering bouquets with bright colors that offer a more spring and summer look.
“Something that brings joy, that makes you happy the you see it,” Osterman said.
Mother’s Day weekend is when he expects to see the most business.
“Everybody goes crazy,” Osterman said.
The store gets so many orders that many will have to be completed and delivered after the holiday.
•Gifts & More at The Paper Store has been on a high the entire year and continues to bring in good numbers as Mother’s Day rolls around.
“It’s been steady actually, a steady pace of men and women looking for Mother’s Day,” said Lauri Evedon, department manager for the store in Lake Sumter Landing.
The cards at the store are a big draw for customers. Shoppers can also buy spa items, jewelry, loungewear, clothing and other items for mom.
“I’m sure we’ll be busy up until Mother’s Day,” Evedon said.
It’s also hard to go wrong with chocolate. Customers started coming in to Peterbrooke Chocolatier in Lake Sumter Landing the first week of May for Mother’s Day shopping.
Peterbrooke has special items available just for the holiday including a 16-piece truffle box that says “Happy Mother’s Day” on the front and Mother’s Day gift baskets.
“It’s not as massive, it’s not like Valentine’s Day, but that week is quite strong and especially the day before Mother’s Day, Saturday, that is generally the busiest day,” said Sarah Bowersox, co-owner of Peterbrooke Chocolatier in The Villages.
Staff are working more hours in response to the demand. On Saturday, they will spend the day making chocolate-covered strawberries so they are fresh Sunday.
Jewelry is another popular gift for the holiday. Consumers plan to spend $7.8 billion on jewelry this year, according to the NRF.
“It’s just the one thing ... you can absolutely not go wrong (with),” said Jay Gulati, owner of Jewelry Design in Southern Trace Plaza and La Plaza Grande. “In 24 years of owning the store, we’ve never had a lady come back and return jewelry in lieu of getting something other than jewelry.”
Gulati expects business to pick up much more as Mother’s Day gets close. Customers tend to wait until closer to the date to buy jewelry for that special someone on Mother’s Day, he said.
Mother’s Day is a busy day for Jewelry Design, but not as busy as Christmas or Valentine’s day. Still, Gulati is hoping to see good sales numbers.
“We’re hoping to do as good as we do in February,” he said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
