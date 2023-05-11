Morse: Residents bring energy to The Villages

New concepts and major revitalization projects are underway in the north, a new town center is taking shape in the south, a family neighborhood complete with a state-of-the-art charter school campus is set to open soon and new amenities continue to provide an environment for healthy aging in The Villages.
But none of it would be possible without the residents, from those who pioneered the community to those just now moving in, said Mark Morse, president and CEO of The Villages, speaking Wednesday to a packed house of Villages Homeowners Advocates at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
“A lot has changed since we moved here 40 years ago,” he said. “What you guys want out of the community keeps changing. And therefore, we keep changing with what you guys want. That’s the beauty of having the constructive interface we have with the VHA.
“And that’s the beauty of having a District government that is as accessible, as hospitable, as responsive as the folks we have here. And they are uber-efficient.”
Morse agreed with an analogy made earlier in the presentation by Peter Russell, VHA president who moderated the conversation Wednesday, that the VHA, the District and the Developer are all equally important legs of a three-legged stool that make up the community.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship that’s not found anywhere else in the country,” he said.
“We build stuff by listening to what you guys want. Then we turn it over to the community development district to run things and maintain the course. Everybody here is critical.”
Morse and other leaders in The Villages discussed several major projects including:
• Revitalization of areas near Spanish Springs Town Square
• The successful debut of Sawgrass Grove
• The debut of the Middleton family neighborhood and the new campus of The Villages Charter School
• Progress on the new town center, Eastport
• Providing an environment for healthy aging
District government representatives shared successes from last year and some glimpses to the future.
The District oversaw the opening of two popular new amenities in 2022 — First Responders Recreation and Black Lake Walking Path.
Moving forward this year is the major renovation of Paradise Recreation, the original recreation center in The Villages.
Final design plans, incorporating resident feedback, will be provided to the Amenity Authority Committee in June for approval, said Carrie Duckett, deputy District manager. The current timeline calls for construction to begin in early 2024 and a grand opening of the new building in 2025, Duckett said.
The District also took on a huge endeavor when The Villages Public Safety Department added ambulance transports within the community, said Kenny Blocker, District manager.
VPSD purchased 12 ambulances with at least one being housed at each fire station throughout The Villages. VPSD has averaged about 1,200-1,300 transports per month, Blocker said.
Blocker dispelled rumors about faulty water meters in the community causing exorbitant bills.
“The reality is the rate of meter failure is 0.0003 percent,” he said.
Blocker said if the Utility Customer Service team sees a reading that registers a drastic spike, they send a meter reader back out to recheck the reading. If it is validated, they will call the resident to try to determine the reason for the increase.
The District is also implementing a new sustainability program for executive golf courses.
“Villagers love to golf,” Duckett said. “We had over 2.5 million rounds of golf played last year.”
That means industry standards of renovations every 15-20 years don’t work in The Villages.
Instead, the District will oversee complete renovations of all executive golf courses every 10-12 years to keep the courses in top condition, she said.
The Developer is bringing changes to Spanish Springs, the community’s original town center that will celebrate its 30-year anniversary in 2024.
Among the upgrades are:
• Blondies, an outdoor bar inspired by the Sawgrass Grove outdoor area, will provide another gathering place.
• Genesis Health Clubs revitalizing the space formerly occupied by the Rialto Theater.
• The Lofts at Van Patten House providing the opportunity to live in the heart of Town Square.
“The apartments coming will make Spanish Springs our first mixed-use town center,” said Matt Hoopfer, executive director of Commercial Property Management. “So we decided to do some cool stuff there.”
Sawgrass Grove provided some inspiration for ideas that will be introduced in Spanish Springs.
“It was so well received, that as we looked at Spanish Springs we were able to retrofit some of those concepts here so old becomes new,” Morse said.
Sawgrass also provided a blueprint for the Eastport town center, that will combine elements of a traditional town square — such as shopping, dining and entertainment — with recreation amenities and golf.
“The secret is Sawgrass was a test model for what Eastport is going to be,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “We’ll have Olympia Recreation right there downtown. We’ll have a new golf driving range and an executive golf course right there. So it’s Sawgrass on steroids.”
A key feature of Eastport will be Central Lake, which will be large enough to host major dragon boat events.
The town center is being designed with more of a European feel, said Devon Wiechens, vice president of commercial design for The Villages.
“It is the first time we’ve incorporated a European style into the design,” she said. “We’ll have some alleyways, so we’ll hopefully get some cute bistros and boutique retailers.”
Middleton will also feature a commercial center.
“Our leasing teams are already getting a lot of interest for both Eastport and Middleton,” Hoopfer said.
The family neighborhood is designed to draw and retain the workforce that supports retirees in The Villages.
Those families will soon begin moving into the neighborhood and the new campus of The Villages Charter School will open for the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 10, Wiechens said.
The community will not be part of The Villages, Morse said.
“It’s near The Villages to serve The Villages,” he said.
The active lifestyle and social connectivity of The Villages is a boon to healthy aging, Morse said.
“You guys came here and it was a big move for you,” Morse said. “When you got here you went ‘OK, I’m going to reinvent myself,’ There’s an energy behind that. And it happens every day. And when you move in you go to your neighbors and introduce yourself. It’s like freshman year in college.
“You get to start anew. That’s what The Villages is about. That social connectivity is a blessing for health. The surgeon general just came out and said there’s an epidemic of loneliness in the United States. I said to myself ‘Move to The Villages for crying out loud. We don’t have that here. It’s because of energy of the residents — that third of the stool — brings to the community.”
