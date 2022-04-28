More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
Tourism Indicators Trend Upward
Those vacations are happening now — and more people are choosing to stay in tri-county hotels.
Hoteliers in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties reported greater occupancy, average daily rates and revenues in the first three months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, according to STR, a global hospitality data and analytics company.
In fact, Sumter and Lake’s occupancy rates for March 2022 — 83.8% in Sumter and 86.3% in Lake — exceeded the state average of 81.5% for the month, according to STR.
Tri-county hotel revenues for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $69 million — $9.3 million in Sumter, $22.7 million in Lake and $37 million in Marion — nearly double the revenues they generated last year.
Occupancy in The Villages and Sumter County has never been this high. Prior to Central Florida’s tourism recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Sumter’s hotel occupancy rarely reached 70% or higher, said Jan Freitag, national director of hospitality analytics for the CoStar Group, the parent company of STR.
The number of guest passes The Villages issues is up as well, and was nearly double 2021 levels in February. The Villages issued 236,700 guest passes in the 2020-21 fiscal year, up from the 200,900 issued in 2019-20, said Bill Skidmore, staff coordinator for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
While guest pass data for March 2022 hasn’t yet been released, March typically is the busiest month of the year for guest pass issuance, according to Kacie Linton, assistant director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Spring break travel drives much of that interest, further helped by the presence of special events such as The Villages Balloon Festival and St. Patrick’s Day Festivals in Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs.
Travel to and from The Villages is bustling, as indicated by interest in Workman Transportation and Travel’s shuttle service between Orlando International Airport and the Brownwood and Lake Sumter Landing town squares.
“We’ve been very busy,” said Emily Workman Crismore, marketing director for Workman Transportation.
It’s a marked improvement from 2021, when COVID-19 remained a factor and the delta variant stifled a summer recovery.
Not Only The Villages
While The Villages is a key tourism and economic engine for the tri-county area, it is not the only one.
Lake and Marion counties, the two counties in the area that collect tourism development taxes on short-term accommodations, are reporting record growth. Sumter County repealed its tourist development tax in 2020.
Lake County’s tourist development tax collections in the 2020-21 fiscal year were about $3.7 million, besting pre-pandemic levels. The next best year for revenue over the last five years was 2017-18, when Lake County collected $3.4 million.
Ecotourism, sports, and special events and festivals — Mount Dora is a primary hub for the latter — are among Lake County’s key draws, said Pagan, of the Office of Visit Lake.
“We are proud to call Lake County home and share our beautiful destination with our guests,” she said. “We know we have a lot to offer and are inspired to promote our tourism partners and highlight our quality of life, resulting in economic benefit to all Lake County.”
Marion’s tourist taxes for 2020-21, which totaled $3.6 million, also bested a pre-pandemic high — $3 million in 2017-18.
And according to information released Tuesday, the Marion County Tourist Development Council had its best month on record for tourist tax collections. Revenues for February 2022 totaled nearly $525,000, a 46% increase compared to February 2021.
County staff credited special events drawing out-of-state visitors — mostly centered on the region’s cherished equestrian tourism — including the HITS Ocala Winter Circuit, Grandview Invitational, World Equestrian Center’s Winter Spectacular and Ocala Shrine Rodeo.
Dining out and ecotourism at the county’s springs are other common tourism draws, said Jessica Heller, a tourism development spokesperson for Marion County.
Marion County’s support of local destination marketing efforts and cooperation from tourism industry partners and “truly hospitable residents” encouraged regional tourism growth, said Loretta Shaffer, the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau’s Tourist Development Director, in a statement.
“We are excited that travel is not just back for our area, but stronger than ever ... Marion County’s future looks bright and we look forward to showcasing our beautiful destination to travelers worldwide,” she said.
How Villagers Contribute
Evidence shows Villagers and their guests help boost regional tourism by exploring what surrounding communities have to offer.
Some embark on day-trip tours from travel agencies catering to Villagers. Workman Transportation, the airport shuttle service in The Villages, also organizes day trips to destinations of interest throughout Central Florida.
Upcoming trips Workman is organizing in the tri-county area include a glass bottom boat tour of Silver Springs plus lunch in downtown Ocala, two sold-out trips to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, a Fourth of July fireworks boat cruise in Mount Dora and a tour of Grandview Clydesdales in Dunnellon.
These trips are appealing for the chance to explore Florida without worrying about planning the trip and the inconveniences of traffic and parking, Crismore said.
Mount Dora, the Lake County event hub, is consistently popular among Villagers and their guests because parking can be difficult to impossible when events and festivals take place downtown, she said. Workman offered bus trips to the Mount Dora Arts Festival in February and is scheduled to take a bus to the Mount Dora Christmas Walk on Dec. 2.
Another advantage is the social component involved in traveling with a group, Crismore said.
“Florida has so much to offer, but people hear about these places and they may not be confident enough to go in their car and explore [on their own],” she said. “So they hop on a bus with people who are more knowledgeable.”
