More people flocking to freedom of RV travel

Ed and Diane Febinger have seen it all in their RV.
Civil War battle reenactments. The Daytona 500. The Grand Canyon. A rocket launch.
“We wouldn’t be able to see all these things without an RV,” said Diane, of the Village of Summerhill.
The Febingers are part of a force that’s been pushing the recreational vehicle industry to new heights. Ed is the president of The Villages RV Club, one of two RV clubs in The Villages where members have embraced the travel freedom RVs offer. Florida’s warm climate and natural beauty also help make it one of the nation’s top RV shipment recipients.
The past few years in particular have been explosive for America’s RV industry. The 2020 pandemic pushed travelers to the outdoors and, in turn, to RVs.
In 2017, a little more than 500,000 RVs were produced, according to the RV Industry Association. It was a record year at the time but, in 2021, about 600,000 RVs were produced. In 2022, the number decreased slightly back to about 500,000, but was still the third best year on record.
“That was definitely supercharged over the past three years,” said Monika Geraci, RVIA spokesperson.
While growth has slowed down, sales are steady, fueled by seniors and a new generation inspired by the lure of the open road.
On the Road
RVs often are seen as a cheaper alternative to a brick and mortar home, providing modern comforts in a compact space. They require less space and utility usage, which leads to lower costs for heating, cooling and maintenance.
The RVIA estimates 400,000 Americans live in their RVs full time, and The Villages area alone has RV campgrounds such as Wildwood RV Village Campground, Villager RV Park and Recreation Plantation RV Resort in Lady Lake.
Recreation Plantation has more than 1,100 spaces, which many use to house their RVs. The resort gets visitors who stop by for as little as a week, as well as those who stay six months and year-round.
Mark Gibson has been living in his RV with his wife, Nancy, at Recreation Plantation for six months out of the year for the past four years.
The couple, who are from Michigan, enjoy what comes with traveling and living in an RV.
“Wherever you go, there’s something to see,” Mark said. “We have a full size back window (in our RV) and in Michigan we’ve woken up in the morning and looked out the window, and there’s the Mackinac Bridge over Lake Huron. We’ve woken up and there’s the Smoky Mountains out the back, Devils Tower. There’s just so much to see in this country.”
The couple also enjoy living out of their RV because of the sense of community it brings.
“It’s like family,” Mark said. “Everybody’s on the same playing field as you are. They’re all basically retired. Life has slowed down and they’re friendly. They’re here for the same thing you are: to have a good time and relax.”
Adding Fuel to the Fire
In March 2020, there was a total of 30,288 units of RV shipments, a decrease of 20.3% compared to March 2019, according to the RVIA.
However, in March 2021, 54,291 units were shipped. In March 2022 there was a 18.7% increase to 64,454 units. March of last year, and last year’s first quarter, set record highs for RV shipments in any single month and quarter.
“It was interesting in that it was different waves,” Geraci said. “When you look at 2020 right after everything kind of opened back up, if you were going to travel in the summer of 2020, it was going to be in an RV. That was really one of your only options.”
The pandemic changed people’s priorities and values. More people wanted to get outdoors, and using an RV was one way to do that, Geraci said.
During the 2020 fiscal year, national forests and grasslands had 168 million visits — an increase of 25 million total site visits and 18 million national forest visits from 2019, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s National Visitor Use Monitoring report.
As for RVs in particular, the National Park Service recorded a significant drop in overnight RV camping during the first half of 2020. However, the numbers began increasing in the second half of the year.
By 2021, the number of RV campers was slightly higher than in 2019, a trend that continued into 2022.
Last year, the parks saw almost 2.6 million RV campers.
“Whether it is going RVing and going to national parks and campgrounds, or if it’s pickleball, or it’s just going to the park down the street, people have placed a significant importance on getting outdoors, and that’s something that we have seen throughout the past few years,” Geraci said. “That’s something that always has been a driving reason for people to purchase and go RVing.”
That’s especially true in Florida, a state widely regarded as one of the country’s brightest tourism spots.
Florida: An RV State
About 137.6 million visitors came to the state in 2022, according to Visit Florida, a Florida tourism marketing corporation. That is about a 5% increase from 2019, and 12.9% increase compared to 2021.
One of the state’s biggest draws is its sunshine-drenched scenery, which encourages RV use.
About 7.8% of total RV shipments in February of this year went to Florida, according to the RVIA. The state was the second-highest RV recipient.
A big reason for that is because you can use your RV year-round in Florida, Geraci said. California and Texas are also on the top of the list.
“Very popular states, and you (have) great campgrounds and outdoor recreation opportunities,” she said.
Rob Bentley, general manager of Campers Inn RV of Ocala, agrees.
Camper’s Inn has locations across Florida, including in Ocala and Leesburg, as well as other states.
Florida’s a large RV market because it’s a destination area for customers, he said.
“Some people come, they are leaving their states to come live in Florida for a variety of reasons, especially in Central Florida,” Bentley said. “ It’s a very, very busy RV area, a lot of campgrounds a lot of campsites, a lot of state parks that people go to.”
In addition to having 175 award-winning state parks, Florida is home to RV parks that take advantage of the state’s beaches and sunshine opportunities.
Treasure by the Sea and Coral Sands place RV owners right on the beach, while Jetty Park Campground gives visitors a view of rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center and Port Canaveral’s cruises.
Of the three locations, Jetty Park is the biggest. Each year it gets about 200,000 visitors, many of which are there with their RVs. The campground gets about 90% occupancy a year and, when the pandemic hit, the numbers stayed about the same.
“There wasn’t a huge variance, but there definitely was an uptick in camping throughout that time period,” said Mike Hoffmann, assistant director of recreation and customer experience for Canaveral Port Authority. “Honestly, you see more updated vehicles of RVs. People are spending more money on these fancy, very fancy motorhomes, so we’re definitely seeing an increase in motorhomes.”
The Future of RVs
The RVIA is seeing its production numbers slow, entering a more normal period of under 500,000 units being built each year.
The association doesn’t expect to see numbers as high as during the beginning of the pandemic, Geraci said, but positive numbers nonetheless.
As of February 2023, shipment numbers have dropped compared to last year, but industry leaders are hopeful numbers will pick up again as more people attend RV shows and events.
At the Ocala RV Show, held by the Florida RV Trade Association in March, 300 to 400 RVs clustered together in displays. Some visitors sought shelter from the hot sun beneath overhangs, while others walked to different companies’ displays, country music blaring.
The show has been running for about 30 years. This year, it attracted Floridians, as well as several out-of-state visitors, eager to check out the RVs and buy one, or to at least imagine themselves in one.
As more RV companies have opened around The Villages area, the show has grown about 20-30% over the years, said Dave Kelly, FRVTA executive director.
There are other popular RV shows put on across the state, including in Tampa and Orlando, that also bring a large number of people and RV companies.
It is “no question” to Kelly that the RV industry has seen steady growth, especially in the last three years when everything shut down because of the pandemic.
“I think the interest will always be there,” Kelly said.
The numbers are in their favor. In 2021, the median age RV owner was 53, and the average number continues to decrease as RVs’ popularity grows among the younger generation.
RV ownership increased by 60% from 2001 to 2021, according to a study from the RVIA released in 2021. About 11.2 million households own an RV as of 2021. About 22% of those owners are between the ages of 18 and 34.
Millennials and GenZers also have plans to buy another RV within the next five years, according to the study, with about 84% of 18 to 34 year olds planning to buy another RV.
However, seniors still make up a key demographic for the industry. About 66% of RV motorcoach owners are 55 years old and older, according to a 2021 Go RVing RV Owner Demographic Profile. Of that, about 42% are retired.
The local demographic is much higher thanks to the ages of Villagers in the community, many of which are RV owners. As of June 9, all of the community’s 482 RV storage facility parking spaces are occupied, according to data from Pam Henry, manager of lifestyle, events and public relations with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Robert Kress, of the Village of Lake Deaton, became an RV owner 20 years ago on a whim. He was living in Michigan and bored, so he and his wife went to a local RV show.
“We came home with one,” he said. “It wasn’t planned, but we came home with one.”
The Villages is home to a few RV clubs, including The Villages RV Club, to which Kress belongs. At one point the club had about 400 members.
“What’s good about us in the (club is) we’re all retired. We’re all trying to figure out how we’re going to spend whatever we got left in terms of time,” said Ed Febinger, club president. “We all want to find (and) see things that we maybe haven’t seen before.”
Throughout the years Kress and his wife have used it to go on family vacations. They now take it up to Michigan for four months every year, stopping at several states along the way.
“It is the freedom to go wherever you want and not have to stay in a hotel and put your head on someone else’s pillow,” Kress said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
