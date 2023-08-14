More local women choose to join clergy

Colleen Rutherford spent more than 40 years caring for people’s physical and mental health as a registered nurse.
On Wednesday, she was formally ordained as a deacon at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages, where she will care for people’s spiritual health.
“If you told me 15 years ago that I would be a deacon, I would probably have my doubts,” said Rutherford, of the Village of Country Club Hills. “I certainly didn’t imagine it as a child. But God puts you where he wants you. You don’t know where your life’s going to take you. Now I’m serving God’s people in a different way.”
Rutherford is the latest example of the growing trend of women in the clergy in U.S. spiritual institutions. In 1977, the first year the Episcopal Church allowed the ordination of women to the priesthood and episcopate, just 0.01% of Episcopal clergy were women. In 2017, the last year such records were released, that number grew to 37%.
“In the early 1960s, there were virtually no women leading congregations as pastors in American except in a few Pentecostal and a handful of Mainline churches,” said the Rev. Eileen Campbell-Reed, a seminary professor and author who wrote 2018’s “State of Clergywomen in the U.S.: A Statistical Update.” “By 2016, the American Community Survey census data reported that women were 20.7% of professional clergy in the U.S.”
A More Welcoming Space
Rutherford is a lifelong Episcopalian who grew up in small towns surrounding Concord, New Hampshire. When she moved to The Villages, she quickly got involved with St. George Episcopal, serving as a lay eucharistic minister, participating in the healing ministry of the Order of St. Luke and being active with Episcopal Church Women at St. George.
“The more I got into it, the more I was around it,” she said. “The church then asked if I wanted to be a deacon. I prayed about it, considered what I needed to do and decided to go for it.”
In the Episcopal Church, a deacon is part of the ordained ministry. Rutherford is a vocational deacon at St. George Episcopal, which means she is not studying to become a priest. The Episcopal Church also allows transitional deacons, which traditionally are those studying for the priesthood.
“I assist at the altar during church services and I can give and pass out Holy Communion,” she said. “I also visit congregants in the hospital or care facilities, as well as volunteer at Gateway to Hope Ministries in Ocala, which provides food to those in need.”
Becoming a deacon was a two-year process for Rutherford. She took classes for 18 months then performed six months of field work at St. Mary’s Episcopal in Belleview.
“The field work must be done at a church that’s not St. George Episcopal,” she said. “I served under the Rev. Lisa Wimmer, who is St. Mary’s Episcopal’s rector. She was great to work with and I learned a lot from her.”
The State of Clergywomen in the U.S. survey noted that 37% of U.S. Episcopal clergy in 2017 were women. The United Church of Christ had 50% women and the Unitarian Universalists Church had 57%.
The Rev. Cynthia Snavely, interim pastor at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists in Summerfield, began Unitarian ministry in the early 1990s after spending several years in ministry with the United Methodist Church. She recalls her early years being a woman in ministry being difficult at times.
“I interviewed with one Unitarian church in the 1990s and a woman on the search committee said I should start wearing makeup if I wanted to be considered for a job,” she said. “That being said, much has changed over the years. Ministers and churches are more welcoming and they focus more on supporting one another instead of tooting one’s horn.”
Snavely is in the middle of a three-year interim ministry in the area. In addition to her work in Summerfield, she also serves the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County in Eustis.
“I feel I have the love and support of both congregations,” she said. “Last October, my mother died in Pennsylvania. Tri-UU granted me time away to attend her funeral and be with family. When I came back, I was welcomed with so many cards, sympathy notes and memorial gifts. I felt loved and cared for.”
Wendy Bustin Gallegos comes from a family of pastors and missionaries, but the associate pastor of Open Door Community Church in Summerfield walked away from ministry for a time before being called back 15 years ago.
“It took God really showing his love for me to come back to him and then to ministry,” she said. “I soon learned that God doesn’t call the qualified, but qualifies the called.”
Today, she works with her father, Pastor Gerald Bustin, in running both Open Door Community and Evangelical Bible Mission, a ministry founded by her grandfather over 80 years ago.
“I’ve been blessed to have my father help and encourage me,” Bustin Gallegos said. “I also know I have God’s approval to be a preacher and spread his word. And I’m seeing God using women in a greater capacity to spread his message.”
A Strong, Supportive Network
The Rev. Debbie Casanzio, senior pastor of Lady Lake United Methodist Church, said she’s always had support and inspiration for her goals.
“My family and friends have always been a great support for me,” she said. “They reminded me that humans may want to limit our opportunities, but God will provide a way for us to live out Christ’s call.”
And in Wildwood, the Rev. Bridgette Sullenger leads First Christian Disciples of Christ. The Disciples of Christ denomination counts 40% of its U.S. clergy as women, according to the 2018 State of Clergywomen survey.
“I was raised in a denomination that does not ordain women, so finding one that resonated with my beliefs led me to Disciples of Christ,” she said. “I’ve always had a strong, supportive network.”
Sullenger has served at churches large and small, in hospice and at college. She said she’s been blessed by the support, respect and joy that she has received through the years. But she admitted it has not always been good.
“Respect was not immediately given, and I’ve heard negative comments about women in ministry,” she said. “But I never take them personally, and I try and lead with kindness and faith. First Christian in Wildwood is an incredible congregation who love one another even if they’re not the same.”
Back at St. George Episcopal, Deacon Colleen Rutherford is taking it all in, and her friends couldn’t be happier.
“We are so blessed that Colleen has been ordained a deacon and will serve at our church,” said the Rev. Jim Taylor, rector of St. George Episcopal.
“Colleen is a much-loved member of St. George,” added Dale Dreps, a St. George Episcopal congregant. “We are very fortunate that she will be our newest deacon.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com
