More flock to our way of life

Florida is experiencing a population boom like never before. The Sunshine State was the fastest-growing in the nation last year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida grew 1.9% from July 2021 to July 2022, as the state added more than 400,000 residents to reach an estimated population of 22,244,823. While the Census Bureau has recorded increased population for Florida every year since 1946, this is the first time since 1957 the state has led the nation in growth. Florida’s increase of 416,754 new residents was also the second largest, trailing only Texas’ 470,708 increase. Florida continues to have the third-largest population in the country, behind California and Texas. Texas’ population grew by 1.6%, to 30,029,572, during the one-year period, while California’s population declined by 0.3% to 39,029,342.
The Census estimates may actually be a little low, said Rich Doty, GIS coordinator and research demographer at the Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida. “We develop our own estimates independent of Census and from what we’re seeing the numbers appear to be even higher,” he said. “We’re showing an increase of about 738,000 in the two years since the 2020 Census count. That’s about 1,000 people per day coming to Florida over a two year period. That’s a pretty dramatic number.”
Welcoming new residents is nothing new in Sumter County.
Because of The Villages, Sumter was the fastest-growing county in the nation from 2010-20, according to the Census Bureau.
During that same time period, The Villages metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Sumter County, ranked No. 1 in the nation in growth of GDP and personal income, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The success of The Villages is spurring growth in surrounding areas, said Doty.
“The Villages creates its own gravity,” he said. “Developers want to build around where other developers are selling a lot of homes.”
And nobody is selling more homes than The Villages.
The community in 2022 was once again the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States, according to RCLCO, a Bethesda, Maryland-based international real estate consulting firm. It was the sixth consecutive year The Villages earned the top spot.
“Much of the sustained success of The Villages can be attributed to the lifestyle that they have created for their residents,” said Karl Pischke, RCLCO Principal. “Few other communities in the country have been able to foster such a unique environment.”
Recent data from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles sheds new light on migration patterns of all these new Floridians.
More than 583,200 residents traded out-of-state driver’s licenses in 2022 for ones with a Florida address. Nearly 8,900 new licenses were issued to former out-of-state residents in Sumter County. New Yorkers were two times more likely to move south than residents of any other state. More than 61,200 people exchanged New York licenses throughout the state, including 844 in Sumter County. Those numbers do not surprise Dave and Cyndi Fountaine, who left New York permanently in 2021 for a home in the Village of Hawkins.
“We had a plan like a lot of New Yorkers to do the snowbird thing and have a house in Florida where we could come down for the winter time,” Dave said. “But things got so crazy up north with COVID and the amount of taxes that we decided it was time to get out for good. It’s wonderful being down here where there’s a vibrant economy and a much improved quality of life.”
The Fountaines originally purchased a Florida home in Bradenton, but one of Dave’s friends, a fellow New York transplant, convinced them to check out The Villages.
“We did the Lifestyle visit and that’s all it took,” Dave said. “We were sold within 24 hours. We hear that over and over again from people we meet. All it takes is one day.”
DMV numbers also show people moved to Florida in large numbers from New Jersey (about 31,000) and California (nearly 29,000).
In Sumter, Pennsylvania (552), Illinois (516), Ohio (443) and Michigan (436) joined New York as the most common states from which residents moved.
Jodi and Mark Zwayer made the move from Columbus, Ohio, in August to the Village of St. Johns. The couple had been visiting The Villages since the early 2000s after Jodi’s aunt and uncle moved to the community. But they did their due diligence before making the decision to become permanent residents themselves, Jodi said.
“Our children are spread out through the country so anytime we’d visit one of them we’d check out the over-55 communities in the area,” she said, adding they looked in Arizona, Texas and the Carolinas. Jodi said the number of recreation and lifestyle activities helped them make their final decision. “Just the sheer number of recreation centers and swimming pools and the wide range of activities made it an easy choice,” she said. “Most places have one rec center, one pool, one golf course. When you come here, you can be involved to whatever extent you want. There’s no limit to what you can do.” The Villages boasts more than 3,100 resident lifestyle clubs run by resident volunteers, 747 holes of golf — more than anywhere else in the world — 112 recreation facilities with 110 pools, 241 pickleball courts and 15 softball fields.
But it’s the residents themselves who bring the community to life, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks.
“It is achieved through the number of recreation centers and amenities, our dedicated resident lifestyle volunteers, our dedicated and professional staff, and we love what we do,” he said. “We’re all committed to our goal to help enhance and enrich the lives of our residents.” The appeal of The Villages lifestyle is why about 400 people a month are moving to The Villages, according to local statistics.
“Just look around and you can’t help but see this place is phenomenal,” said Kenny Blocker, district manager. “The opportunities they offer residents as far as amenities — the engagement and interactions they can have with other people and the number of activities to get them out and keep them active — is amazing.
“Nowhere can you go and find what we have here. That’s why you see everyone moving here. This is the ultimate residential location to move to. You go outside, anywhere else, and there’s no place like this.”
Doty said the population growth in Florida may decline this year.
“Based on data we have, I expect we’ll see a slow down in 2023,” he said. “But when I say a slow down, I mean it might be 700 or 800 people per day instead of 1,000.” He also predicts The Villages is likely to remain one the fastest growing areas in the country on an annual basis.
“The Villages is a unicorn,” he said. “It has a strong, recognizable brand that continues to attract retirees who are coming for the lifestyle and the weather. Growth in The Villages and surrounding areas in Sumter and Lake counties is expected to remain robust for years to come.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.