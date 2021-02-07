Month shines light on heart health

Holly Hollingsworth didn’t think much about heart disease until she had it, and she wants to make sure others don’t do the same. As the coordinator of the WomenHeart Support Group of The Villages, Hollingsworth passionately educates anyone she can on women and heart disease. That message on heart health gets an extra boost each February, when it’s American Heart Month. Heart disease causes about 1 in 4 deaths, making it the top killer of men and women. Heart disease refers to multiple heart conditions, such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and congenital heart defects, but coronary artery disease is the most common, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coronary heart disease is caused by plaque buildup in the arteries. Hollingsworth, of the Village of Hemingway, encourages people to ask about their family history when it comes to heart disease.
“Family history is definitely important in predicting the development of heart disease,” said Dr. Robert Herman, cardiologist with The Villages Health. “Some of family history risk is due to inheritance of known risk factors of coronary disease. This includes cholesterol levels, development of diabetes, obesity, as well as
hypertension.” Stroke and heart disease risk go up as you age because risk factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and weight gain also go up.
Lifestyle factors such as smoking, lack of physical activity and drinking too much alcohol also boost heart disease risk, but there are steps people can take to decrease it.
“This includes maintaining an ideal body weight, exercising, and controlling blood pressure,” Herman said. “Reducing your cholesterol with exercise, diet, and medications when indicated have been proven to decrease cardiovascular risk. Discontinuing smoking is one of the most important ways to reduce risk.”
People should look out for potential symptoms, Hollingsworth said, which can be different between men and women. While men are more likely to have chest pain from coronary heart disease, women may also likely have chest discomfort, nausea, extreme fatigue and shortness of breath, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Herman said anyone experiencing shortness of breath or exertional chest discomfort — symptoms suggestive of coronary heart disease — should take it seriously. Even healthy seniors can still develop coronary disease.
“There are risk factors not yet known that predispose individuals to coronary disease, and excellent control of all risk factors lessens but does not guarantee the absence of a cardiovascular event,” he said.
Hollingsworth said education and support are vital to helping women through a sudden heart disease diagnosis or helping them consider their risk.
“I can’t seem to get the word out hard enough,” she said. “A lot of people don’t even consider that they may have heart disease, so they kind of push it to the side. You still need to learn about it even if you don’t have it.”
WomenHeart meets at 3:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month via Zoom. Women with an interest in learning more about heart disease are welcome to join. Contact Hollingsworth at 770-596-7734 or hollynfla@gmail.com.
