Model train show pulls into Savannah

As a child, Jack Bonniwell fell in love with model trains when he received a Marx O-scale train set as a Christmas gift. Now he hopes to instill a love of trains in younger generations by showing them some of his current models and their layouts. Bonniwell and the rest of The Villages Railroad Historical Society will share their love of the hobby at the Camp Villages model train show, taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Savannah Center. The event is free and registration is not necessary. “It’s a disappearing hobby,” said Bonniwell, of the Village of Dunedin. “The goal of the show is to encourage young people to be interested in trains by playing with and collecting them.”
According to Lisa Parkyn, recreation area manager for lifestyle events for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, the train show is one of Camp Villages’ well-attended free events.
“I think it’s an opportunity for grandparents to talk about trains and their favorite trains when they were growing up,” Parkyn said. “I like seeing all the different gauges and the different sizes of trains and tracks.”
In the past, each room at the center held a certain size train, but this time all of the banquet room walls will be retracted to make one large room.
“They can see everything when they come through the doors,” Bonniwell said.
Those who attend can participate in a scavenger hunt and pick up their choice of a model railroad item at the end as a prize.
“It’s for children of all ages,” said Joel Best, the Model Train Club’s president.
At the G-scale area, the group will set up a table where grandchildren can learn how to put together a train set. Some wooden trains will be on the floor for younger spectators to play with.
The group recently built a two-tunnel mountain area for the G-scale trains that will be seen during the show.
“It’s lightweight,” Bonniwell said. “One person could pick it up.”
When he has a free moment during the shows, Bonniwell likes to check out the other displays.
“It’s a sin to pass up looking at everything that’s there and talking to the people setting it up,” Bonniwell said. “I never pass up the O-gauge layouts, where the buttons are. I try not to miss a button.”
Bonniwell discovered a practical reason to enjoy running and working on the garden-scale trains.
“I’m getting older,” he said. “The parts are all bigger. My fingers fit around the stuff a lot better than the tiny stuff.”
Best, of the Village of Bonnybrook, said club members are looking forward to the event.
“It’s a good time for us as well as for (the spectators),” he said.
After Bonniwell’s Christmas experience, his train hobby went dormant for many years.
While living in Virginia as an adult, he bought a G-scale train with a locomotive and three passenger cars to run around the Christmas tree.
“We had a large tree,” Bonniwell said. “It was a lovely train, a nice size. It was easy to see and for the kids to play with.”
After moving to The Villages, Bonniwell saw a golf cart with a sign promoting a model train show. He started talking to the couple in the cart, went to the show, then joined the club.
After starting out in the O-scale chapter of the club, he now has led the G-scale chapter for about three years.
The club meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex. Visit thevillagesmodeltrainclub.com for information.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.