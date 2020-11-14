Mobile alternatives deliver for Villagers

Mobile delivery became a big staple for many families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people worried about going out to do some of their normal activities, like eating out, grocery shopping or running errands to pick up a prescription, hordes of Americans have started using mobile delivery options to get their essentials. The Villages falls well in line with this trend. Several businesses, such as Fresh Made Kitchen restaurant group and CVS, started offering mobile options due to the pandemic. Others, like Instacart and The Villages Grown, have seen their existing phone apps become more popular during this unprecedented time. Instacart, a service company that offers same-day delivery and pickup services for groceries and other essentials, offers Villages residents personal shoppers who go to stores including Publix, Target, ALDI, Total Wine & More and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Instacart is available online and through its mobile app. The service was available before the pandemic, but Instacart has seen more traffic since it started.
Nationally, orders from customers have increased about 500% year-over-year since March, and the average customer basket size has increased to about 35%. The number of Instacart shoppers — independent contractors who pack and deliver groceries for customers — also has grown in the last year, from 200,000 to more than 500,000, according to Instacart.
UPS started its Flight Forward service, in partnership with CVS Health, through which it uses drones to deliver medications from a CVS pharmacy to residential areas. The service began in early May, in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration, UPS said in a statement.
“We’re giving these seniors an alternative option to receive their prescriptions quickly while staying and remaining healthy at home,” said Kevin Wasik, head of business development for UPS Flight Forward.
In the trial program, UPS uses Matternet’s M2 quadcopter drone system. The M2 drones are capable of carrying no more than 4.4 pounds to a distance where the drone is still in the sight of the operators, Wasik said. So prescriptions are flown from one of the CVS pharmacy locations in The Villages and dropped at a nearby church. After the drone lands, the delivery is transported the rest of the way to the resident’s home by a driver.
John Breen, of the Village of Amelia, was the first person to try out the drone service earlier this year. Breen saw information about the drone delivery service coming to the area and said he wanted to test it out.
He has used the service just once, but if he is unable to go and get his prescription himself, he may try it again, he said.
“If I need it, I’ll be the first in line to use it,” Breen said.
He found the personnel working on the drone service “superb,” he said.
“It may be the way of the future,” Breen said.
UPS Flight Forward has done about 800 deliveries in The Villages so far, Wasik said, and the program is planning to move to the next phase later this year where deliveries will be done completely by drone.
Along with many larger companies are offering mobile options, delivery and pick-up services during the pandemic, several local businesses have started doing the same.
One cohort of restaurants that began offering mobile options is Fresh Made Kitchen restaurant group, which includes the restaurants BlueFin Grill & Bar, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Golf & Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant.
All the FMK restaurants, except for Scooples, offer mobile delivery and pickup for menu items. Residents can order online or on the restaurant group’s app.
“We initially launched it in April to give just another option because of the pandemic at the time, but we did decide to keep it on because it is a service we want to provide,” said Jon McNeely, director of operations for FMK.
When the pandemic first hit, many customers were utilizing mobile ordering. Since restaurants have been able to open to full capacity, fewer people have used the service, but it is available still.
“We just want to give our guests another option to experience our food and restaurants,” McNeely said.
The Villages Grown also has its own mobile option for residents.
Late in 2019 and into the beginning of this year, The Villages Grown started offering service through its Mobile Airstream Market. Through this, a 1970s trailer-turned-mobile-market heads to areas throughout The Villages five days a week to provide fresh produce and other items to residents.
Residents can come up to the mobile market and order off the menu, or two guests at a time can go inside. The mobile market stops at locations such as The Villages Health Brownwood Care Center, Mallory Hill Golf & Country Club and Lake Sumter Landing.
The mobile market was established to reach more people in the area who couldn’t come to the permanent location in Brownwood.
“We wanted them to have an opportunity to buy fresh local produce,” said Tracey Herrera, general manager and director of retail operations for The Villages Grown.
In the height of the pandemic, more customers used the mobile market, and it operated for six days a week instead of five to accommodate more people.
“The mobile market was kind of a saving grace, so it allowed our customers the opportunity to buy local produce,” Herrera said.
Now, it’s back to operating at five days a week, and Herrera said she expects things to pick up more as snowbirds head to the area.
“We haven’t missed a beat,” Herrera said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5404 or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
