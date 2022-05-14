Mixed emotions for VHS students at Senior Walk

More than 200 students walked the halls of The Villages High School one final time Friday. Many stopped along the way to shake hands, hug teachers and members of administration or to take a quick photo or video for social media. When students emerged through the main building’s double doors into the courtyard, their families were waiting with balloons, flowers and signs. The cheers and applause were thunderous. Landyn McClellan was among the 214 seniors taking their last steps through the hallways Friday.
“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” McClellan said. “This is all I’ve ever known. It’s different with knowing it’s behind me instead of in front of me.”
McClellan has been a student at The Villages Charter School since she was in kindergarten.
“I’ll probably miss the teachers and the community that it’s created most,” she said.
McClellan plans on getting a degree in education and ministry to one day become a children’s minister.
Senior Rebecca Scholl said she was excited for graduation, but she had many other feelings after Senior Walk.
“I’m kind of sad, but I’m excited to move on, too,” Scholl said. “It’s like it’s bittersweet.”
Scholl plans to attend Florida State University to major in marketing.
Stephanie Nguyen said she was ready to start the next chapter in her life after being in The Villages Charter School system since kindergarten.
“There’s this anticipation of going into college and knowing that I’m going to be leaving behind all of this routine that I’ve been in,” Nguyen said.
She hopes to remember the experiences she had at the charter school as she transitions to college life.
“I’m ready for a change of pace, to meet new people and just all of the exciting things about adulting,” Nguyen said.
She is heading to the University of Florida after graduation and plans to major in biomedical engineering.
Nguyen will have a head start at UF because she received her associate’s degree from Lake-Sumter State College through the dual-enrollment program available at The Villages High School.
Tyler Ortengren also is heading to the University of Florida to major in computer science after also earning his associate’s degree.
Ortengren thought it was surreal that his high school career was over, describing it as “a weird feeling.”
“It’s a pretty tight-knit community,” Ortengren said. “You know everyone because there are barely more than 200 people in our grade, so it’ll be a lot different going to a school of like 60,000 students.”
Before Senior Walk began, VHS Activities Director Christina Murphy gathered students in the cafeteria.
“As we go through the halls today, I want you guys to remember all of the four years and even less — there are some of you that are newer to us — of the memories that you’ve made here and the memories that you will make outside of these walls,” she said.
The Class of 2022 had a unique high school experience.
At the end of the class’ sophomore year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Students adapted to remote learning for the remainder of that year and dealt with masks, social distancing and more throughout their junior year. Things finally felt a bit more normal for their last year on campus.
“It is an amazing fact that people don’t realize how you’ve had to struggle,” Murphy said. “And I have to say, I will personally miss each and every one of you.”
Now that the last day of school has passed, seniors will have a busy schedule as graduation week begins. They will start with Baccalaureate on Sunday at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages followed by Senior Awards Night on Monday and a Scholarship Ceremony on Tuesday at the Savannah Center.
Graduation for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 21 at The H.G. Morse Range stadium at The Villages High School.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
