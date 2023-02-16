Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course reopens

The Villages’ fourth oldest executive golf course, Mira Mesa, welcomed back golfers Wednesday morning after an eight-month renovation period.
“We’re excited about this renovation,” said Mitch Leininger, The Villages’ director of executive golf maintenance. “We renovated the greens — new greens, new tee boxes, new fairways. We enhanced the bunkers with new sand and did some landscaping enhancements around the course.”
Tom Lamphere, of the Village Santiago, missed the ribbon-cutting ceremony but still got a piece of the ribbon as a souvenir.
“This course means a lot to me,” said Lamphere, a snowbird from Johnson City, New York. “This is by far my favorite course because it most resembles a course that I would play in New York. It’s challenging. It’s got doglegs. It’s got par 4s. It’s got mature trees. It’s got water. It’s got character. I’m hoping to play this course several times before I depart, because to me it’s like no other executive course in The Villages.”
Leininger said golfers should expect a new playing experience at Mira Mesa, which opened in 1993.
“The overall design is the same, but we’ve enhanced it with some new turf varieties that are better for shade, drought tolerance and are better for traffic,” Leininger said. “But the landscape features are really going to kind of set the tone as you play this golf course.”
“There’s a lot of rock features that we’ve incorporated,” he added. “We used our Audubon Society partnership and made a lot of naturalized areas — a butterfly garden with bluebird boxes — these nice little features as you go around this golf course I think will enhance your overall experience.”
Ed Eich, of the Village La Reynalda, lives off the course’s seventh hole and applauds the new upgrades.
“They’ve done some nice work on the sand traps,” Eich said. “It’s a wonderful course and then it got old. Now, they’ve done a wonderful job of hopefully bringing it back up to the glory years. I just appreciate the job that (The Villages) golf has done bringing the course back to life.”
Not only were the tee boxes expanded, but they also were laser-leveled, which will take some of the undulation out of the tee box and help the turf cut become more uniform across the course. The tree canopy was opened up considerably, which also will help the turf and playability.
“You might see a slightly different look due to the extensive tree work that was done, but we didn’t really change the scorecard layout or the yardages or anything else,” said Kevin Sackville, Mira esa’s head golf professional. “Everything else was just sort of improved upon.”
“It’s just a pretty thorough renovation across the board,” he added. “A lot of drainage issues were addressed. Fresh new bunkers — a lot of great things. So I think they’re going to have a great golf experience.”
Mira Mesa is the most recent of several renovations of executive courses within the past few years in The Villages. Silver Lake executive golf course was renovated in 2022 and Chula Vista the year before that.
“Every year we’re coming back and getting some of these older properties ready for the next 20 years,” Sackville said.
On the horizon, Hill Top executive golf course will close sometime in the next year to undergo a renovation similar to Mira Mesa.
“I know that we are determined and it’s our goal to continue to renovate these golf courses and keep them up to par, so to speak,” Leininger said. “Just excited for the residents and the guest to come out and enjoy this new renovated golf course.”
Staff writer Jean Racine can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or jean.racine@thevillagesmedia.com.
