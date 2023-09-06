Mini horses return to The Villages Hospital

Honey from Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures made her debut visit to UF Health The Villages Hospital on Tuesday, providing respite for patients and staff alike.
Mini horses from Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures visit schools, rehabilitation facilities, senior care facilities and other places across Florida to alleviate feelings of stress, anxiety and depression. The organization made its first official visit to UF Health The Villages Hospital last month and plans to come back monthly, said Mary Rose Gullet, founder of the organization and Honey’s handler for the day.
Jenny Willis, of Eustis, was in inpatient rehabilitation at the hospital following a fall that broke her hip. She was dozing in her chair minutes before being informed that a horse was in the hospital,and said that the visit couldn’t have come at a better time.
“You made my day,” she said Tuesday. “Tomorrow is my birthday, and this is such a wonderful birthday present.”
Honey sidled right next to Willis’ hospital bed, extending her head for pats and as much fawning and adoration as a mini horse could want.
Though Honey’s visit marks the third time a mini horse has stepped foot inside the hospital, many patients and staff are still not used to seeing a 2 1/2-foot tall horse walk down the halls in sparkly pink shoes. Murmurs of excitement echoed throughout the hospital as she caught people by surprise.
A Life-Changing Horse
Originally a gift for Gullet’s daughter’s second birthday five years ago, Honey was the first of the fifteen mini horses now part of Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures.
Gullet said she could never have predicted that the organization would grow as quickly as it did and can’t imagine doing anything else. She’s since earned a master’s degree in social work and has dedicated her life to sharing the therapeutic capabilities of mini horses with the world — all thanks to Honey.
“She literally changed the course of my life” Gullet said.
Many remarked upon Honey’s sweet and docile nature. After half a decade of therapy work, Honey is immune to most hospital shenanigans. She’s so comfortable in the environment that if left for too long, she doses off in the hallway. The only thing that truly rouses her, Gullet said, are Tic Tacs.
“She’s super lazy,” Gullet said affectionately.
It’s her perpetually mellow attitude that makes her the ideal therapy animal. Gullet said all the horses are relatively the same in terms of attitude, but making a therapy visit with Honey is special given her place as the most senior horse in the organization.
Lady Lake resident Merida Washburn was another patient who said Honey’s visit made her day. Both she and her daughters were delighted at the gentle mare’s visit.
“I think this is the greatest thing ,” she said. “It’s very good they do this. When you get old, you get tired easy. You wished people noticed that you need company.”
Even those with plenty of company, like Charlotte Shuck, of the Village of Monarch Grove, were delighted by Honey’s presence. Shuck was surrounded by family, but as a horse lover, she greatly appreciated the visit. ••“It was a nice surprise,” she said. “I had no pain for 10 or 15 minutes.”
Those who couldn’t receive visitors were not to be left out. Gullet made introductions from the door, allowing everyone a glimpse of Honey even if she couldn’t walk inside the rooms. The sight alone stopped many people in their tracks, and soon Honey had an entourage following her from room to room.
A Comfort to Everyone
Honey not only comforted patients with her gentle presence, but staff as well.
All levels of clinical staff were snapping photos, texting friends and rounding up others to come get their dose of Honey therapy. RN Director of Critical Care Aleycia Wilkerson rushed up the stairs to catch Honey in time.
Like every other staff member lingering in Honey’s orbit, Wilkerson had a near-childlike wonder as she interacted with the mini horse.
As she and other staff members continued to pet Honey, they repeated how grateful they were for the visit and how the presence of therapy animal was breath of fresh air. Such visits are rare and precious for those in the emergency departments, they agreed.
“Animals do make us feel better,” Wilkerson said. “I’m a well person, but I feel good petting the warmth of the pony. I think therapy animals do a lot.”
Gullet’s dream for the future is to take her mini horses from hospital to hospital, but those barriers are hard to break down. Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures’ biggest disadvantages are grant funding and volunteers.
Thankfully, she and her co-facilitators recently gained the attention of a few local universities and plan to extend the mini horse therapy program all the way to Fort Myers. The cream-colored mare called Sugarfoot may soon make a secondary home at Florida Golf Coast University to complete a study about the benefits of mini horse therapy.
However, the expansion will have no effect on the mini horses’ visits in The Villages. The next official visit will be Oct. 9, but Gullet thinks she will return sooner.
For more information on the organization, go to minitherapy.org.
